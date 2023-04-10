close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Bihar cabinet approves rules for hiring school teachers, 4% DA hike

According to a senior education department official, around 150,000 teachers from primary to senior secondary stages will now be appointed on the basis of the revised guidelines

Press Trust of India Patna
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2023 | 10:18 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Bihar Cabinet on Monday approved new rules under which the state government will constitute a Commission for recruiting teachers in government schools.

It was also decided at the Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar that the government will increase the dearness allowance (DA) of the state employees and pensioners by four per cent.

Earlier, the recruitment of teachers was held at panchayat, block and district levels... Under the new rule, the government will appoint teachers through a Commission, S Siddharth, Additional Chief Secretary (Cabinet Secretariat), told reporters after the Cabinet meeting.

According to a senior education department official, around 1.5 lakh teachers from primary to senior secondary stages will now be appointed on the basis of the revised guidelines.

Around 9,350 upgraded higher secondary schools in the state are facing an acute shortage of teachers.

Under the new rule, appointments will not be made on a contractual basis. Those teachers, who have been appointed on contract, can now become regular government teachers after clearing entrance examinations conducted by the Commission, he said.

Also Read

RCP Singh attacks Nitish Kumar, asks him to lift liquor ban in Bihar

Toll in Chhapra hooch tragedy soars to 39, minister vows strict action

2 more deaths reported in Bihar hooch tragedy; toll in Saran rises to 28

Bihar on alert, daily testing on large scale: CM Nitish Kumar on Covid-19

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to skip 'Namami Gange' event chaired by PM Modi

India Gem and Jewellery show concludes; reports biz of 80 tonnes of gold

Centre asks states to enforce BIS certification on consumer products

Indian tradition has always been environment-friendly, says Adityanath

Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar moves court seeking transfer of extortion case

Notification on upcoming Delhi mayoral poll to be issued on Apr 12: Report

Siddharth said the state Cabinet approved a 4 per cent increase in the DA of the state employees and pensioners.

The pensioners and state government employees will now receive 42 per cent DA with effect from January 1, 2023, he said.

Topics : Nitish Kumar | Bihar | Teachers | DA hike | govt schools

First Published: Apr 10 2023 | 7:56 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon