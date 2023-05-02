close

FASTag's daily collection reaches all time high of Rs 193 cr on April 29

NHAI on Tuesday said the daily toll collection through FASTag system reached an all-time high of Rs 193.15 crore on April 29, with 1.16 crore transactions recorded in a single day

Press Trust of India New Delhi
FASTag's daily collection reaches all time high of Rs 193 cr on April 29

Last Updated : May 02 2023 | 4:56 PM IST
The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Tuesday said the daily toll collection through FASTag system reached an all-time high of Rs 193.15 crore on April 29, with 1.16 crore transactions recorded in a single day.

NHAI in a statement further said since FASTag was mandated by the government in February 2021, the number of toll plazas under FASTag programme has increased from 770 to 1,228, including 339 state toll plazas.

FASTag uses radio-frequency identification (RFID) technology, which provides users a smooth crossover at toll plazas without halting. The payment is made digitally through the FASTag linked to the bank wallet.

In addition to its effectiveness in toll collection, FASTag has also facilitated seamless and secure contactless payment for parking fees at over 140 parking lots in 50+ cities across India, NHAI added.

NHAI also said it is actively working towards finalizing the necessary requirements for implementation of Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) based tolling system for allowing free-flow tolling system in India.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : FASTag NHAI

First Published: May 02 2023 | 7:06 PM IST

Business Standard
