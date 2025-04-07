Monday, April 07, 2025 | 12:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Rahul Gandhi joins 'Palayan roko, naukri do' padyatra in Bihar's Begusarai

Rahul Gandhi joins 'Palayan roko, naukri do' padyatra in Bihar's Begusarai

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said that he would visit Begusarai in Bihar, where he would hold the Yatra

Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi asked the youth to wear white t-shirts to put pressure on the Bihar government (Photo: PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi joined the Congress' student wing's (NSUI) 'Palayan Roko Naukri Do' rally in Begusarai on Monday. The rally is being led by NSUI National in charge Kanhaiya Kumar. The Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition will later address a public meeting in Patna.

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said that he would visit Begusarai in Bihar, where he would hold the Yatra.

"Young friends of Bihar, I will be coming to Begusarai on April 7th to join you in the 'Roko Palayan, Do Naukri' campaign, walking shoulder to shoulder with you. The goal is to show the world the spirit of Bihar's youth, their struggles, and their hardships," Rahul said.

 

The Lok Sabha LoP also asked the youth to wear white t-shirts to put pressure on the Bihar government.

"Come wearing a White T-Shirt, ask questions, raise your voice--to put pressure on the government for your rights, to hold them accountable. Let's come together and make Bihar a state of opportunities," he said.

Also Read

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

LIVE news updates: Rahul Gandhi joins Congress padyatra in Bihar's Begusarai

Supreme Court of India

Highlights: Congress MP challenges legality of Waqf Amendment Bill in Supreme Court

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Allahabad HC refuses to quash Rahul Gandhi's summons in VD Savarkar case

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

'Going to devastate our economy': Rahul Gandhi on US reciprocal tariffs

Donald Trump

Highlights: Commerce dept studying opportunities that may arise due to Trump tariffs, says ministry

"The issues you face- unemployment, inflation, paper leaks, and the reduction in government jobs one after another, along with privatization that doesn't benefit you- are the reasons we are on this campaign. This is called the "Palayan Yatra." Come and join us wearing a white t-shirt so that the world can see the emotions of Bihar's youth and put pressure on the Bihar government. We want to mobilize the energy of Bihar's youth and build a new Bihar," Rahul Gandhi said.

Earlier, the Congress leader visited Bihar on January 18 and February 5.

The Bihar Legislative Assembly election for all 243 constituencies is scheduled to be held in October or November this year. The last assembly elections were held in October-November 2020.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

PremiumPatna is preparing for its metro debut. Bihar's first metro line, spanning just over 6 km and connecting five stations, opens on August 15. (PHOTO: X/@PMRCLOFFICIAL)

As Bihar polls near, Patna Metro lifts hopes amid costly metro trend

Mariam Alexander Baby

Veteran Kerala leader Mariam Alexander Baby elected CPI(M) party chief

Sachin Pilot

Pilot slams govt over US tariffs, says India bending to foreign pressure

Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, rahul, sonia, AICC hedqaters

Ex-Cong leader Ashwani Kumar urges party to reflect, correct past errors

Prakash Karat, MA Baby

MA Baby elected CPI(M) general secretary; second Keralite to hold post

Topics : Rahul Gandhi Bihar Indian National Congress Congress

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 07 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayIndian Rupee TodayLatest News LIVEGold and Silver Price TodayStock Market Crash Today - Key ReasonTrump Reciprocal Tariffs Impact on IndiaMI vs RCB Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon