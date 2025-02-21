Friday, February 21, 2025 | 05:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Exam cheating dispute: Class X student shot dead, two injured in Bihar

The clash between the students occurred amid the ongoing Bihar School Examination Board Class X exams in Rohtas district

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
Last Updated : Feb 21 2025 | 5:27 PM IST

A violent altercation between two groups of students over alleged cheating during a matriculation exam escalated into a deadly gunfight in Bihar’s Rohtas district on Friday. One Class X student was fatally shot, while two others were injured, according to reports from news agency PTI.
 

Three students injured in clash

The clash began on Wednesday as a physical confrontation and reignited the following day, culminating in gunfire. According to reports, one student was hit in the leg, while another suffered a gunshot wound to the back. All three injured students were rushed to Narayan Medical College and Hospital, where one of them succumbed to his injuries during treatment.
 
 
The situation remains volatile, prompting authorities to deploy a heavy police presence in the area. The hospital has been turned into a makeshift fortress to prevent further escalation. Meanwhile, the local police have taken custody of the deceased student's body and launched an investigation into the incident.
 

Family members stage protest

Following the fatal shooting, the victim’s family members and local villagers staged a protest, demanding justice and threatening to block a major highway. Protesters briefly obstructed the road, with videos from the scene showing large groups of students and young men sitting in protest. Another video captured police officers attempting to disperse bystanders as a burning water tank, towed by a tractor, blocked traffic.

Police officials, however, assured the protestors of a thorough investigation and persuaded them to stand down.
 
“A gunfight between students took place, leading to one fatality and two injuries. The deceased student’s family and villagers attempted to block the highway, but after assurances of swift action, they agreed to conduct the final rites,” a police officer told PTI.
 
The incident occurred amid the ongoing Bihar School Examination Board Class X matriculation exams, which began on February 17 and are scheduled to run until February 25.
 

First Published: Feb 21 2025 | 5:27 PM IST

