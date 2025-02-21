Friday, February 21, 2025 | 04:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Gautam Adani loses $11.9 bn, trails Musk in 2025's biggest wealth falls

Gautam Adani loses $11.9 bn, trails Musk in 2025's biggest wealth falls

Gautam Adani, now 23rd on the index, saw his net worth drop $11.9 billion to $66.8 billion, while Elon Musk faced a larger $35.2 billion decline, bringing his total wealth down to $397 billion

Gautam Adani, Adani

Gautam Adani (Photo: Reuters)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 21 2025 | 4:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani Group, has experienced the second-largest decline in wealth this year, trailing only Tesla founder Elon Musk, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.  
 
Currently positioned 23rd on the index, Adani’s net worth has dropped by $11.9 billion, bringing it down to $66.8 billion. In comparison, Musk’s fortune has seen a more substantial decline of $35.2 billion, reducing his total wealth to $397 billion.  
 
Musk’s financial standing had previously surged, largely attributed to the rising valuations of his companies and his leadership in the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) under US President Donald Trump’s administration.  
 
 
Meanwhile, in a legal development, Adani and executives from Adani Green Energy have been indicted in New York over allegations of orchestrating a multibillion-dollar fraud. According to US prosecutors, between 2020 and 2024, Adani, along with associates including his nephew Sagar Adani and Vneet Jaain, allegedly paid over $250 million in bribes to Indian officials to secure solar energy contracts that yielded $2 billion in profits.  
 
Additionally, prosecutors claim that Adani Green Energy raised over $3 billion in loans and bonds during the same period by making false and misleading statements. Arrest warrants have been issued for both Gautam Adani and Sagar Adani, with US authorities seeking international cooperation for enforcement. The US Securities and Exchange Commission has also taken interest, filing related civil charges.  

Also Read

Adani group

Adani Group touts cash, strong Ebitda growth to reassure investors

Adani

US invokes Hague Service Convention in Adani bribery probe: What is it?

Adani group

Adani stocks crack up to 5% as US SEC seeks India's help in bribery case

Gautam Adani, Adani

Efforts to serve complaint on Gautam Adani, Sagar Adani ongoing: US SEC

US SEC, Securities and Exchange Commission, US govt

US SEC requests help from Indian authorities in Adani fraud probe

 
In response, the Adani Group has dismissed the allegations as ‘baseless’ and stated that it will pursue ‘all possible legal remedies’.
 
Among other Indian billionaires, Mukesh Ambani, ranked 17th on the list, saw his net worth decrease by $2.9 billion to $87.7 billion. Similarly, HCLTech’s Shiv Nadar faced a $4.53 billion decline, bringing his total wealth to $38.6 billion.  
 
According to the index, Elon Musk remains the world’s richest individual, holding a net worth of $397 billion. He is followed by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, whose fortune stands at $245 billion. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos ranks third with a net worth of $243 billion.
 
Oracle’s founder and largest shareholder, Larry Ellison, takes the fourth spot with a net worth of $200 billion, while LVMH Chairman and CEO Bernard Arnault ranks fifth at $195 billion. Bill Gates follows in sixth place with a fortune of $169 billion.

More From This Section

insurance plans

LIVE news: Investigating data leak claims, says Niva Bupa Health Insurance

Maha Kumbh, maha kumbh mela

Railways on high alert as devotees flock to Prayagraj for final Amrit Snan

Bird flu won't have any impact on India's poultry exports

Mysterious poultry disease kills 2,500 in Telangana. Should you be worried?

water reservoirs

Country's water reservoir storage levels surpass last year's figures: CWC

Sambhaji Maharaj

Wikipedia editors in hot water over controversial Sambhaji Maharaj content

Topics : Elon Musk Gautam Adani Bloomberg Billionaires wealth Mukesh Ambani BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 21 2025 | 4:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayOPPO Launches Find N5Market TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayAFG vs SA LIVE SCOREClass 12th physics question paper analysisRRB Group D Registration 2025AP inter 1st year hall ticket out
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon