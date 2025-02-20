Thursday, February 20, 2025 | 11:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
KIIT launches scholarship in memory of Nepalese student amid backlash

KIIT launches scholarship in memory of Nepalese student amid backlash

The KIIT suicide case has led to diplomatic concerns between Nepal and India as the Nepalese government warned that it might reconsider sending students to Indian institutions if justice is not served

KIIT University, KIIT, Odisha

KIIT suicide row: The Odisha government has formed a special committee to investigate the circumstances leading to the death of the Nepalese students. | Image: X@ani_digital

Prateek Shukla New Delhi
Last Updated : Feb 20 2025 | 10:48 AM IST

Facing backlash, Bhubaneswar-based Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) has announced a scholarship in memory of Prakriti Lamsal, a 20-year-old Nepalese student who was found dead in her hostel room on February 16. Her death, suspected to be a suicide, led to protests on campus. The scholarship was announced by KIIT's founder, Achyuta Samanta, who met Prakriti's family to offer condolences.
 
KIIT has also been working to support Nepalese students on campus. The development comes after officials from Nepal’s Embassy in New Delhi visited the university to assure students of their safety. Many students who had left the campus after the incident have started returning.
 
 
KIIT suicide row: What happened?
 
Prakriti Lamsal was a third-year BTech Computer Science student at KIIT. She allegedly took her own life after being harassed by a 21-year-old mechanical engineering student, Advik Srivastava, from the same institute. The accused, who is said to be the son of a politician in Lucknow, was arrested for abetment to suicide and placed in judicial custody.
 
Following the incident, tensions rose as some Nepalese students accused university authorities of mishandling the situation. Reports suggested that many of them were forced to leave the campus without proper notice, leading to further outrage.

KIIT suicide row: Diplomatic tensions
 
The case led to diplomatic concerns between Nepal and India as the Nepalese government warned that it might reconsider sending students to Indian institutions if justice is not served. Nepal’s Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli intervened, sending embassy officials to ensure the safety of students. Nepalese lawmakers also raised the issue in their Parliament, demanding a fair investigation.
 
Meanwhile, in India, the matter became a political issue in Odisha’s Assembly. The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and the BJP clashed over allegations of improper handling of the case and KIIT’s political connections.
 
KIIT suicide row: Institution's apology
 
After backlash, KIIT apologised and took disciplinary action. Three university officials were suspended, and two security guards were dismissed for their handling of the protests. A senior official, who allegedly ignored Prakriti’s prior complaints, was also suspended. 
 
A viral audio clip, allegedly featuring the accused staffer using derogatory language against Prakriti and her mother, fueled further protests. However, the clip’s authenticity has not been verified. Nepalese students also accused security personnel of using force against them, with videos of clashes circulating online.
 
In response to another controversy, KIIT suspended staff members who had made insensitive comments comparing the university’s budget to Nepal’s national economy. These staff members later issued public apologies.
 
KIIT suicide row: Ongoing investigation
 
The Odisha government has formed a special committee to investigate the circumstances leading to Prakriti’s death, as well as allegations of mistreatment by university officials.
 
Additionally, police arrested three university officials and two security guards for allegedly assaulting Nepalese students during the protests. Legal action is underway, and both the Indian and Nepalese governments are closely monitoring developments.
 
The case continues to be a major concern, with demands for justice and better protection for international students in India.

First Published: Feb 20 2025 | 10:48 AM IST

