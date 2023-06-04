close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Bihar: Under-construction bridge on Ganga collapses; labourers feared dead

The construction of the bridge started on March 9, 2015. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had inaugurated the project

IANS Patna
Bihar bridge collapse

Screengrab from video

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2023 | 9:46 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

An under-construction four-lane bridge in Bihar on the Ganga river between Sultanganj in Bhagalpur district connecting Khagaria collapsed on Sunday, an official said.

According to sources, many labourers were working on the bridge when one of its portions collapsed, and several of them are feared dead. However, the district administration of Bhagalpur, or Bihar government, has not provided any figures on casualties yet.

A video of the collapse of the under-construction bridge has gone viral on social media.

District administration officials rushed to the site of the collapse after receiving the news, and began an investigation.

The bridge between Sultanganj and Khagaria collapsed last year as well. At that time, the officials said that the bridge collapsed due to strong winds.

The Bihar government had said that it would take action against the construction company 'SK Singla'.

Also Read

Ex-JD(U) president RCP Singh joins BJP, attacks Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

2 more deaths reported in Bihar hooch tragedy; toll in Saran rises to 28

Toll in Chhapra hooch tragedy soars to 39, minister vows strict action

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to skip 'Namami Gange' event chaired by PM Modi

Bihar on alert, daily testing on large scale: CM Nitish Kumar on Covid-19

Veteran actor Sulochana Latkar dies at 94 due to prolonged illness

Lucknow University to set up 'Bharat Lab' to study consumer behaviour

Teachings of Sant Kabir relevant even in modern times: Bhupinder Hooda

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin arrives in India on two-day visit

Train crash: Contact to be established with 6 persons, says TN govt

After the investigation, a clean-chit was given to the company, and it was given time to complete the project.

The construction of the bridge began in 2014, and it has missed six deadlines in the past. The seventh deadline was set for June 30 but the bridge collapsed.

The construction of the bridge started on March 9, 2015. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had inaugurated the project.

The completion date of the project was March 2019.

As the project was not completed on time, the Bihar government then extended the deadline to June 2022.

--IANS

ajk-mnp/pgh

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Ganga Bridge Bihar government

First Published: Jun 04 2023 | 9:46 PM IST

Latest News

View More

IndiGo's audacity? Media platform founder complains about high ticket costs

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Surge in market valuations may give PNB, three other PSBs largecap status

mutual funds
2 min read

Kia Seltos facelift spotted in X Line variant, check design updates

Kia motors, Seltos
2 min read

Don't take any step that would undermine sports: Anurag Thakur to wrestlers

Anurag Thakur
1 min read

Trial court can't send foreigner to detention while granting bail: Delhi HC

Delhi High Court
4 min read

Most Popular

Alstom emerges as lowest bidder for 100 alluminium Vande Bharat trains

GE T&amp;D: Profitable growth remains elusive
3 min read

LIVE updates: Growth of 8 core industries stood at 3.5% in April YoY

Photo credit: PI Industries website
3 min read

Biryanis, condoms, Jalebi-Fafda & soup bowls: What we Swiggy'd in IPL 2023

Behrouz’s Zaikedaar Paneer Biryani
2 min read

World wrestling body notes wrestlers' protest, wants WFI polls in 45 days

Wrestlers in Haridwar
4 min read

Indian regulators step up scrutiny ahead of FATF review in Nov: Report

Mauritius joins Pakistan on FATF's 'grey list'; questions over FPI inflows
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon