Teachings of Sant Kabir relevant even in modern times: Bhupinder Hooda

Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday said the teachings of Sant Kabir are relevant even in modern times and called the mystic poet and saint an epitome of human virtue.

The former Haryana chief minister in Rohtak at an event extended greetings to the people on the occasion of Sant Kabir Jayanti, and called the a social reformer, a thinker, critic, writer, guide, philosopher, poet, scholar, visionary, and an ideological movement in himself.

"Sant Kabir is our guide. Hindus and Muslims alike considered him as their own. His couplets are still remembered by all of us," he said and quoted some of his famous 'dohas.'



According to a statement, Hooda, who is the Leader of Opposition in Haryana Assembly, said the teachings of Sant Kabir are also more relevant in today's era when some people are trying to create divisions on the basis of caste and religion for their political gains.

"We believe that every political party should take inspiration from the thoughts of Kabir Das ji when it formulates its policies, so that the participation of the deprived sections can be ensured at every level of the society," he said.

Hooda said Congress party always gave priority to the welfare of the progress of scheduled castes, backward classes and the poor in the society.

"...the previous Congress government has set up schools in every village and locality to educate the children of SC, backward classes and the poor," he said.

He alleged that the BJP led government stopped some of the schemes of the poor introduced by the previous Congress regime, which the party will resume once it comes back in power.

Haryana Congress president Udai Bhan claimed that every section of the society is unhappy with the present government.

He said, if voted to power in 2024 assembly elections in Haryana, Congress will hike the old age pension from Rs 2,750 at present to Rs 6,000 per month, give 300 units of free electricity per month, restart the former Congress government scheme of giving free plots of 100 yards each to the poor.

"Farmers' crops will not be allowed to be sold for less than the MSP. Domestic gas cylinders will be given to every family for Rs 500 and apart from filling up 2 lakh government posts lying vacant, the backlog of SC, BC recruitment will also be completed," he assured.