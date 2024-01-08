Sensex (    %)
                        
JN.1 Covid sub-variant cases in Delhi hit 24, patients show mild symptoms

The official asserted that there are hardly any symptoms and the patients are recovering within two to three days

A healthcare worker collects the nasal swab sample of a woman for COVID-19 testing amid a surge in Coronavirus cases across the globe, at Coronation Hospital, in Dehradun.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 08 2024 | 6:17 PM IST

The national capital has so far reported 24 cases of Covid-19 sub-variant JN.1, including three patients who were from outside Delhi, with all of them recovering from the infection, officials said on Monday.
There is nothing to worry about as the patients had mild symptoms, they said.
"The first patient of JN.1 sub-variant had got admitted to a hospital since she was stressed but recovered within a few days. The remaining patients have also recovered. Three of the patients who are from outside Delhi were detected with Covid during pre-operative screening. What we have learnt so far is that majority of the patients have recovered in home isolation," said an official.
Delhi had reported its first case of Covid-19 sub-variant JN.1 in December last year.
The official asserted that there are hardly any symptoms and the patients are recovering within two to three days.
Till last week, there were 16 cases of JN.1 variant in Delhi.
According to the recent reports of genome sequencing received, out of 29 samples that were sequenced, six had low genome coverage, the officials said.
Out of the 23 samples that passed the genome sequencing tests, eight were detected with the JN.1 variant, 11 were found with BA.2 while one sample each was found with the XBB.2.3 and HV.1 variant and two with HK.3.
According to the officials, there are currently 35 active cases in Delhi.
India has logged 605 new cases of Covid, while the number of active cases of the infection stood at 4,002, the health ministry said on Monday.
The number of cases of Covid-19 sub-variant JN.1 reported from 12 states till January 7 rose to 682, official sources said on Monday.
They said 199 cases have been reported from Karnataka, 148 from Kerala, 139 from Maharashtra, 47 from Goa, 36 from Gujarat, 30 from Andhra Pradesh, 30 from Rajasthan, 26 from Tamil Nadu, 21 from Delhi, three from Odisha, two from Telangana and one from Haryana.

First Published: Jan 08 2024 | 6:17 PM IST

