Biryani most ordered dish in 2023 on Swiggy for the eighth year in a row

India ordered 2.5 biryanis per second in 2023, and on the day of the World Cup 2023 finals, on November 18, India ordered 188 pizzas per minute

India ordered 2.5 biryanis per second on Swiggy in 2023

BS Web Team New Delhi
Last Updated : Dec 14 2023 | 2:27 PM IST
Biryani was the most ordered dish on Swiggy in 2023 for the eighth straight year. According to a report released by the food delivery platform on Thursday, India ordered 2.5 biryanis per second in 2023. And for every 5.5 chicken biryanis, there was one veg biryani ordered. On January 1 alone, 430,000 biryanis were ordered on the platform.

The data was released in the "How India Swiggy'd 2023- unwrapping India's year in on-demand convenience" report based on the order data between January 1 and November 23. It showed that 2.49 million customers debuted on Swiggy with a biryani order. Among all cities, Hyderabad had the most appetite for the dish as every sixth biryani delivered was in this city.
On the day of the World Cup 2023 finals, on November 18, India ordered 188 pizzas per minute.

The report also highlighted that the maximum number of orders were by user accounts in Chennai, Delhi, and Hyderabad, who placed over 10,000 orders each. The highest spend, by value, was from a user in Mumbai who ordered food worth Rs 42.3 lakh.

During Durga Pujo, Gulab Jamuns overtook Roshogollas with over 7.7 million orders. Masala Dosa was the top favourite in vegetarian orders for all nine days of Navaratri.

Further, Bangalore was the "Cake Capital" of the country, with 8.5 million orders placed for chocolate cake alone. The highest number of chocolate cakes were ordered on Mother's Day (May 14).

The report also gave out data for its quick commerce vertical, Swiggy Instamart. The most searched item on the platform was milk, followed by curd and onions.

"If you put all those who ordered from Swiggy Instamart's top five cities in a country, it would be the 17th most populated in the world- Welcome to Insta-pur!," it said. The single highest order was worth Rs 31,748 from a user in Chennai. It was made up of coffee, juice, cookies, nachos, and chips.

The biggest order, by volume, was placed by a user from Jaipur who placed 67 orders on Swiggy Instamart in a single day. The fastest delivery was in Delhi, where Swiggy Instamart delivered a packet of instant noodles in 65 seconds.

Swiggy's delivery partners covered 166.42 million km using electric vehicles (EVs) and cycles.
First Published: Dec 14 2023 | 2:27 PM IST

