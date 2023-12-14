Sensex (1.40%)
70557.13 + 972.53
Nifty (1.20%)
21177.85 + 251.50
Nifty Midcap (1.29%)
45528.85 + 581.55
Nifty Smallcap (1.11%)
6889.40 + 75.65
Nifty Bank (1.63%)
47859.30 + 767.05
Heatmap

Parl security breach: Manoranjan had no criminal background, say Police

The 33-year-old Mysuru resident, along with Sagar Sharma from Lucknow, had shouted slogans and released yellow smoke from canisters that triggered panic and chaos in the House

Lok Sabha,Parliament

Press Trust of India Mysuru
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 14 2023 | 1:45 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Manoranjan D, one of the two men who jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the visitors' gallery on Wednesday, was associated with a social media page 'Bhagat Singh Fan Club" and appeared to be a "revolutionary type", police sources said.
The 33-year-old Mysuru resident, along with Sagar Sharma from Lucknow, had shouted slogans and released yellow smoke from canisters that triggered panic and chaos in the House.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Soon after the Parliament security breach incident, Mysuru police swung into action and started an investigation to find out the background of the Bachelor of Engineering graduate.
The probe revealed that he was associated with 'Bhagat Singh Fan Club' , police sources said on Thursday. "We didn't come across any criminal background. He was a very quiet person but looking at the books he read, he appeared to be a 'revolutionary type'," an ACP told PTI.
Another police officer said Manoranjan seems to be an admirer of Bhagat Singh, a freedom fighter who was executed by the British in 1931 at the age of 23.
"It appears like they wanted to replicate what Bhagat Singh and group did during the freedom struggle," the officer said, noting that on April 8, 1929 Bhagat Singh and others symbolically bombed the Central Assembly in Delhi.
Manoranjan procured the pass to enter Parliament from Mysore-Kodagu MP, Pratap Simha,

His father Devaraje Gowda, a farmer, said his son's act is condemnable and he would disown him if found guilty. "Hang my son if he is proven guilty", he had said.
Devaraje Gowda said Manoranjan used to read a lot of books, especially those of Swami Vivekananda.

Also Read

Swami Vivekananda's Death Anniversary: Everything you need To Know

EAM inaugurates Swami Vivekananda's bust at cultural centre in Tanzania

Archery World Cup: Aditi Swami of India breaks U-18 compound world record

Independence Day 2023: The day India gained independence from the British

Parliament security breach: Congress to stage protest against BJP MP Simha

Amol wished to join army, wanted Rs 4,000 per mth to study further: Parents

Coal levy scam: SC dismisses bail plea of ex-Chhattisgarh CM's deputy secy

FEMA violation: HC upholds reduction in penalty on Rajasthan Royals owners

Gopal Bhargava appointed as pro-tem speaker of Madhya Pradesh assembly

Security breach: Cong stages protest against BJP MP Simha demanding arrest

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Police Delhi Parliament Lok Sabha

First Published: Dec 14 2023 | 1:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualitySecurity Breach in ParliamentGold Silver Price Today2001 Parliament attackUPSC CMS Exam 2023MyntraBudget 2024

Companies

Foxconn set to open its first iPhone assembly plant in Bengaluru in AprilVedanta Resources secures debt refinancing worth $1.25 billion: Report

Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro to get on-device AI for live translation: ReportWhatsApp rolls out feature to pin messages within one-on-one, group chats

India News

Delhi AQI: Air quality in several parts of Delhi 'very poor' on ThursdayMain conspirator somebody else in Parliament security breach: Report

Economy News

India-US relationship has moved in positive direction, says USISPF chiefHere to enhance partnership between EFTA, India: Norway's trade minister
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPLICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League 2023Pro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon