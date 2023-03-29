Quality regulator has seized more than 40,000 toys since 2021: Minister

More than 40,000 toys were seized in India in the last three years for flouting safety and quality standards set by a state institute, the government told Parliament.
Toys have to get the Bureau of Indian Standards’ (BIS) certification and meet its safety norms. As many as 114 search operations were carried out in the last 27 months to seize unsafe or poor quality toys, Ashwini Kumar Choubey, minister of state for consumer affairs, food and public distribution, told Lok Sabha in a written reply.
A total of 41,489 toys have been seized since 2021 in the BIS operations. In January, nationwide raids on retail stores confiscated around 18,600 non-BIS certified toys. Hamleys, WH Smith, Archies, Kids Zone and Cocoart stores were among firms searched for such toys.
According to a government rule, no person shall manufacture, import, distribute, sell, hire, lease, store or exhibit for sale any toys without the ISI mark.
Under the BIS product certification scheme, licence is granted to manufacturing units to use the standard mark on the product as per the relevant Indian standards. If found violating the provisions, toy manufactures can attract a penalty of up to two year’s jail or with fine of at least Rs 2 lakh for the first offence and a fine of at least Rs 5 lakh for the second and subsequent offences.
Accordingly, toy manufacturing units including foreign manufacturing units exporting toys to India are required to obtain a BIS licence for safety of toys.
Also Read
World's play store: India scripts a local toy story, turns a net exporter
BIS has published 21,890 standards so far: Consumer Affairs Minister to RS
Hamleys, Archies and WHSmith toys seized for lack of BIS quality mark
BIS should help facilitate zero defect, zero effect policy: Piyush Goyal
Bureau of Indian Standards to engage e-commerce players for self-regulation
Here's why India's gig workforce is still outside purview of basic benefits
Competition Bill with host of changes passed in Lok Sabha amid uproar
Total funding into Indian healthtech platforms plunges 55% in 2022
New foreign trade policy may not bank on incentives to boost exports
Centre directed to block over 30,000 web links since 2018: Vaishnaw
BIS said in a statement it conducts factory and market surveillance under which samples of Indian Standards Institute-marked toys are drawn from factories and markets and tested in labs.