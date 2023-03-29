Quality regulator has seized more than 40,000 toys since 2021: Minister

Toys have to get the Bureau of Indian Standards’ (BIS) certification and meet its safety norms. As many as 114 search operations were carried out in the last 27 months to seize unsafe or poor quality toys, Ashwini Kumar Choubey, minister of state for consumer affairs, food and public distribution, told Lok Sabha in a written reply.

More than 40,000 toys were seized in India in the last three years for flouting safety and quality standards set by a state institute, the government told Parliament.