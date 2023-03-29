close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Competition Bill with host of changes passed in Lok Sabha amid uproar

Changes include working of penalty on global turnover of companies; bill has introduced a deal value threshold to enable CCI to review transactions depending upon their value

Ruchika Chitravanshi Business Standard New Delhi
Photo: PTI

Photo: PTI

3 min read Last Updated : Mar 29 2023 | 6:50 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Competition Amendment Bill was passed in the Lok Sabha amid ruckus on Wednesday bringing in a slew of changes in the existing act, including calculation of penalty on global turnover of companies, commitment and settlement regime. The bill has also introduced a threshold deal value that will enable the Competition Commission of India (CCI) to review transactions depending upon their values.
The Competition Bill’s amendments have proposed that the total turnover from all products and services globally will be considered, instead of the previously used methodology of considering only the relevant Indian turnover.

“From a business’ point of view, the consideration of total turnover may lead to ‘unfair and punitive’ outcomes and would also lead to discrimination between enterprises who commit a similar contravention but are penalised differently depending on the expanse of their business,” said Avaantika Kakkar, Partner & head-Competition, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas.
The bill has also introduced “intention to actively participate” for assessing hub-and-spoke cartels. “Such an inclusion not only increases the number of parties that can be included in a hub-and-spoke cartel investigation, but also increases the level of subjectivity and discretion of the investigating authority,” Kakkar said.

The Competition Bill was originally introduced in the Lok Sabha last August. Thereafter it was referred to the Parliamentary Committee on finance headed by Jayant Sinha.
Most of the suggestions given by the house panel were rejected by the government.

Also Read

Competition (Amendment) Bill: Panel wants annual review of deal valuations

Govt rejects panel push for effect-based test in Competition Amendment Bill

Jayant Sinha to introduce Competition (Amendment) Bill 2023 on Friday

Competition Bill may propose levying penalty on firms' global turnover

Compensation likely in settlement cases in revised Competition Bill

Total funding into Indian healthtech platforms plunges 55% in 2022

New foreign trade policy may not bank on incentives to boost exports

Centre directed to block over 30,000 web links since 2018: Vaishnaw

Fugitive radical preacher Amritpal Singh's video surfaces on social media

Employment generation, better employability is priority: Jitendra Singh


The bill has reduced the time limit for approval of mergers and acquisitions from the existing 210 days to 150 days. The deal value threshold has been made an additional criterion for notifying M&As. This has been done to capture killer acquisitions in digital markets, which were so far falling below the notification criteria because of their asset- and revenue-light business models.
“While certain amendments are business friendly and consistent with the government’s “ease of doing business” mission, others may raise more uncertainty in their implementation. A lot will also depend on the regulations to be issued by the CCI to flesh out many of these broad proposals,” said Pallavi Shroff, Managing Partner, Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co.

Some of the other changes include formal introduction of the leniency plus model--CCI would incentivise parties in ongoing cartel investigations in terms of lesser penalty to disclose information regarding other cartels.
The bill has also brought legislative clarity on the definition of “control”, applicability of compensation claims provisions to settlement orders of the CCI. Material influence’ will be used as the basis for “control”in the target company for CCI approval. This was also one of the suggestions of the standing committee.

“After much back and forth, the much needed amendments should guide the next phase of competition law enforcement by the CCI. The changed business landscape which has seen technology become the focal point across sectors required the law to be updated,” said Ravisekhar Nair, Partner, Economic Laws Practice.
The bill is likely to be tabled in Rajya Sabha next week, according to government sources.
Topics : Lok Sabha | competition | Competition Commission of India | Government

First Published: Mar 29 2023 | 6:44 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read
Premium

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read
Premium

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSAustralia Tour of India 2023Men's Hockey World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon