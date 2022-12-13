JUST IN
Tata Power gets shareholder nod to appoint Mehrishi as independent director
Bureau of Indian Standards to engage e-commerce players for self-regulation
DoT charting tighter quality of service norms for telecom service providers
Foodtech firm SaveEat raises $500,000 in funding to expand business
Shapoor Mistry lone representative on boards of family investments firms
HC asks Irdai to consult insurance firms about health cover for disabled
CoC raises base price of Reliance Capital auction to Rs 6,500 crore
Reliance Industries Ltd is India's most-visible company, says report
IL&FS resolves Rs 56,943 cr debt as of Sept, addresses 93% of target
Fosun's sale of Gland Pharma to become India's biggest pharma deal: Report
You are here: Home » Companies Â» News
DoT charting tighter quality of service norms for telecom service providers
Tata Power gets shareholder nod to appoint Mehrishi as independent director
Business Standard

Bureau of Indian Standards to engage e-commerce players for self-regulation

India's e-commerce market is estimated at $50 billion in 2022, and is expected to grow to more than 25 per cent per annum to reach $150-170 billion by 2027

Topics
Bureau of Indian Standards | E-commerce firms | e-commerce companies

Sharleen D'Souza  |  Mumbai 

E-commerce, Online shopping
India's e-commerce market is estimated at about $50 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow to more than 25 per cent per annum to reach $150-170 billion by 2027.

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) will engage stakeholders in the e-commerce space to establish standards with the objective of self-regulation, said its Deputy Director Parul Gupta at the Internet Commerce Summit (ICS) 2022 in Bengaluru.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Bureau of Indian Standards

First Published: Tue, December 13 2022. 20:45 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.