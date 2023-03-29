close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Total funding into Indian healthtech platforms plunges 55% in 2022

Total funding into healthtech companies in India plunged 55 per cent (year-on-year) to $1.4 billion last year, a report showed on Wednesday

IANS New Delhi
How start-ups are employing AI to drive innovation in healthcare sector

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 29 2023 | 6:46 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Total funding into healthtech companies in India plunged 55 per cent (year-on-year) to $1.4 billion last year, a report showed on Wednesday.

The drop is majorly due to a massive decline in late-stage investments from $2.4 billion in 2021 to $606 million in 2022, a drop of 75 per cent, according to data from Tracxn, a global SaaS-based market intelligence platform.

Seed-stage funding also fell 52 per cent YoY to $75.2 million in 2022.

However, early-stage funding rose 26 per cent to $743 million in 2022.

The report said that 70.3 per cent of the total funds raised by heath tech companies throughout 2022 were recorded in the first half of the year.

"Due to the funding winter, current macroeconomic conditions, and rising interest rates, investors across the globe have become more cautious in spending their money. This trend has been observed in the healthtech sector in India as well," the report said.

Also Read

Healthtech start-up BeatO raises $33 mn in Series B from Lightrock

Why are Indian start-ups facing such a severe funding winter?

Funding for Healthtech companies falls 55% to $1.4 bn in 2022: Tracxn

Startup funding drops by 80% YoY to $3 bn in Q3 of Calendar 2022: Tracxn

Jungle Ventures-backed BetterPlace raises $40 mn in series C funding

New foreign trade policy may not bank on incentives to boost exports

Centre directed to block over 30,000 web links since 2018: Vaishnaw

Fugitive radical preacher Amritpal Singh's video surfaces on social media

Employment generation, better employability is priority: Jitendra Singh

Tourist vehicles to be given unique stickers to avoid harassment: Goa CM

Only two over $100 million funding rounds took place in 2022, compared with 10 in 2021.

Digital healthcare platform MediBuddy raised $125 million in a Series C funding round from Quadria Capital, Lightrock India, and others.

Consumer nutrition platform HealthKart raised $135 million in a Series H round from Temasek, A91 Partners, and others.

Online pharmacy Tata 1mg was the only Indian healthtech platform to become a unicorn in 2022.

It raised $40.8 million in a round led by Tata Digital, with participation from KWE Beteiligungen AG, HBM Healthcare Investments and others.

This raised the company's valuation to $1.3 billion, making Tata 1mg a unicorn.

Telemedicine services provider Lytus was the only company from this sector to go public in 2022, said the report.

Healthtech companies in Bengaluru and Mumbai attracted the maximum investment till date ($3.1 billion each), followed by Gurugram ($1.1 billion).

Sequoia Capital, Accel, and Chiratae Ventures are the top investors in the healthtech India segment to date, the report said.

--IANS

na/vd

Topics : healthcare technologies | Companies

First Published: Mar 29 2023 | 4:50 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read
Premium

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read
Premium

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSAustralia Tour of India 2023Men's Hockey World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon