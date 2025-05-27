Tuesday, May 27, 2025 | 03:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
BJP expels two Karnataka MLAs for 6 years over 'anti-party activities'

BJP expels two Karnataka MLAs for 6 years over 'anti-party activities'

BJP's Karnataka unit said ST Somashekar and A Shivaram Hebbar repeatedly violated party discipline, leading to their expulsion for six years

Some accounts say that past activities of Somashekar and Hebbar may have contributed to their expulsion (Photo: Shutterstock)

Md Zakariya Khan New Delhi
Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has expelled two of its MLAs in Karnataka, S T Somashekar from Yeshwantpur and A Shivaram Hebbar from Yellapur, for six years for alleged anti-party activities. Both leaders, originally with the Congress party, switched to the BJP in 2019 and later held ministerial roles.
 
BJP’s Karnataka state president BY Vijayendra announced the decision on Tuesday, saying it was made by the party high command after extensive discussions.
 
Why the two BJP MLAs were expelled
 
While the BJP did not specify the exact reasons for the expulsion, the party’s Central Disciplinary Committee wrote to Hebbar, saying, “The committee has considered your response to the show cause notice dated 25th March and has taken serious note of your repeated violation of party discipline. It has accordingly been decided to expel you for six years with immediate effect, and you stand removed from any party position you currently hold.”
 
 
Some accounts say that past activities of Somashekar and Hebbar may have contributed to their expulsion. During the Rajya Sabha elections in 2024, Somashekar cross-voted, while Hebbar abstained from voting. Somashekar later told the media he had “voted for those who helped build schools and carried out development work in my constituency".

Somashekar also reportedly praised Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, calling him his “godfather in politics” in a separate incident.
 
Both MLAs reportedly embarrassed the BJP on several occasions, including staying seated during party walkouts in the Assembly and making remarks critical of the state leadership.
 
In 2022, the BJP faced public criticism when Kommaghatta Road in Somashekar’s constituency developed cracks just days after being relaid ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Bengaluru. Somashekar, then a state minister, blamed the poor quality of work on the short notice given by the Prime Minister’s Special Protection Group (SPG).

First Published: May 27 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

