BJP diverting common man's issues: Cong on Jharkhand CM's age controversy

BJP diverting common man's issues: Cong on Jharkhand CM's age controversy

The BJP's Barhait nominee, who is contesting against the chief minister, demanded cancellation of Soren's nomination

Congress on Friday accused the BJP of diverting common man's issues. (Photo: ANI)

Press Trust of India Ranchi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 01 2024 | 3:02 PM IST

The Congress on Friday accused the BJP of diverting common man's issues by lodging a complaint with the Election Commission, alleging that Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren provided wrong information about his age in the poll affidavit.

BJP's Barhait nominee Gamliyel Hembrom filed the complaint with the EC on October 30, alleging that Soren provided wrong information about his age in the affidavit.

Speaking to reporters here over the BJP's allegation regarding the age of Soren, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said, "They will tell new things to divert common man's issues."  Hembrom, in his complaint, alleged that Soren mentioned 42 years as his age in the affidavit filed in the 2019 Jharkhand assembly elections.

 

"For the 2024 assembly polls, he mentioned 49 years as his age in the affidavit. How can the age of a person increase by seven in five years," Hembrom claimed in the complaint.

The BJP's Barhait nominee, who is contesting against the chief minister, demanded cancellation of Soren's nomination.

Venugopal, who arrived in Ranchi on Friday to review the Congress' preparations for the Jharkhand assembly polls, claimed that the JMM-led alliance would retain power in the state.

The assembly polls will be held in two phases on November 13 and 20, and the counting of votes on November 23.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Hemant Soren Congress BJP JMM Jharkhand Assembly Elections

First Published: Nov 01 2024 | 3:02 PM IST

