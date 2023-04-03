close

BJP MLAs injured in Rishra violence write to HM Shah seeking intervention

IANS Kolkata
Amit Shah

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2023 | 12:42 PM IST
BJP MLA Biman Ghosh, who was injured in a fresh clash between two groups during a Ram Navami procession at Rishra in Hooghly, has written to Union Home minister Amit Shah seeking Centre's intervention and deployment of central armed police forces to control the situation.

In a letter sent from the hospital bed, Ghosh claimed that while there was an unprovoked attack on the peaceful Ram Navami procession by a group of miscreants armed with swords and bombs, the police are acting against those who were attacked and not the culprits.

"Therefore, I strongly demand intervention of the central government and the deployment of the central armed police forces," Ghosh's letter to the Union home minister read. He has also sent a similar letter to the West Bengal Governor, C.V Ananda Bose.

Earlier, BJP's state president in West Bengal and party Lok Sabha member Sukanta Majumdar had also written to the Home Minister claiming that the law-and-order situation in the state is going out of control and that chief minister Mamata Banerjee is unable to control the riots.

Claiming that the chief minister is protecting a particular community, Majumdar requested Shah to ensure Union government intervention in the matter.

On Sunday evening, parts of Rishra in Hooghly district became tense after a clash broke out between two groups of people over Ram Navami procession in which BJP vice-president and Lok Sabha MP Dilip Ghosh along with other leaders had participated.

Biman Ghosh, along with a number of police personnel including the officer-in-charge of Rishra police station, Piyali Biswas, were injured in the clashes.

Section 144 has been imposed in Rishra.

A huge police contingent has been deployed in the area. Internet services were suspended in the area till 10 p.m.

Topics : Amit Shah | West Bengal | violence

First Published: Apr 03 2023 | 11:20 AM IST

