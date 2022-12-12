Karnataka BJP MPs likely to meet Amit Shah over border dispute today

-
A delegation of BJP MPs from the state is likely to meet the Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday in Delhi to brief him about the existing situation in the border region and provide him comprehensive information about the issue, according to sources in the party.
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had asked the state MPs to meet Shah and present facts. The call was made following the visit of a delegation of MPs from Maharashtra meeting the home minister.
Shah had promised to intervene on the issue. This is the first time after Independence that the Centre has agreed to intervene in the border dispute between Karnatraka and Maharashtra.
The MP's are scheduled to meet Shah at the Sansad Bhavan. The party sources said that they will get the appointment by morning or noon to meet Amit Shah.
Union Minister for Coal, Mining and Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi is coordinating with Shah in this regard and all the Union ministers from the state will also be part of the delegation to represent Karnataka.
The delegation would give a detailed clarification to the complaint raised by Maharashtra state. The delegation has prepared a submission containing details of court proceedings and the Mahajan Commission report.
Maharashtra is staking claim over Belagavi city and 865 villages in five districts of Karnataka. The matter is before the Apex court and the matter is likely to come up before the court sooner. Karnataka is questioning the maintainability of the petition by Maharashtra and saying that only Parliament is the authority to deal with issues relating to state borders.
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had reacted that the Maharashtra ministers' delegation to Amit Shah will not make much of a difference, thus drawing sharp reactions from Maharashtra's politicians.
First Published: Mon, December 12 2022. 10:33 IST
