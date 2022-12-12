JUST IN
Ayurveda experts call for novel strategies to conserve medicinal plants
Karnataka BJP MPs likely to meet Amit Shah over border dispute today
HC may decide ex-Maha minister Anil Deshmukh's bail plea in corruption case
Cyclone Mandous: Kakinada-Uppada road damaged in Andhra Pradesh
Air quality in Delhi remains in 'very poor' category with AQI at 301
Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Bundi in Rajasthan
'Modi govt dedicated to those left out of mainstream by previous regimes'
Statement on Ambedkar-Phule 'distorted', ink attack pre-planned, says Patil
Latest LIVE: Scindia visits Delhi airport amid complaints of congestion
EAM Jaishankar to inaugurate India Global Forum 2022 in UAE today
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
HC may decide ex-Maha minister Anil Deshmukh's bail plea in corruption case
Business Standard

Karnataka BJP MPs likely to meet Amit Shah over border dispute today

This is the first time after Independence that the Centre has agreed to intervene in the border dispute between Karnatraka and Maharashtra

Topics
Amit Shah | Karnataka | Basavaraj Somappa Bommai

IANS  |  Bengaluru 

Amit Shah, Home Minister
Photo: Twitter

A delegation of BJP MPs from the state is likely to meet the Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday in Delhi to brief him about the existing situation in the border region and provide him comprehensive information about the issue, according to sources in the party.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had asked the state MPs to meet Shah and present facts. The call was made following the visit of a delegation of MPs from Maharashtra meeting the home minister.

Shah had promised to intervene on the issue. This is the first time after Independence that the Centre has agreed to intervene in the border dispute between Karnatraka and Maharashtra.

The MP's are scheduled to meet Shah at the Sansad Bhavan. The party sources said that they will get the appointment by morning or noon to meet Amit Shah.

Union Minister for Coal, Mining and Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi is coordinating with Shah in this regard and all the Union ministers from the state will also be part of the delegation to represent Karnataka.

The delegation would give a detailed clarification to the complaint raised by Maharashtra state. The delegation has prepared a submission containing details of court proceedings and the Mahajan Commission report.

Maharashtra is staking claim over Belagavi city and 865 villages in five districts of Karnataka. The matter is before the Apex court and the matter is likely to come up before the court sooner. Karnataka is questioning the maintainability of the petition by Maharashtra and saying that only Parliament is the authority to deal with issues relating to state borders.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had reacted that the Maharashtra ministers' delegation to Amit Shah will not make much of a difference, thus drawing sharp reactions from Maharashtra's politicians.

--IANS

mka/dpb

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Amit Shah

First Published: Mon, December 12 2022. 10:33 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.