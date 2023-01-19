J P Nadda on two-day visit to West Bengal, to hold party meetings

president J P Nadda, who is on a two-day visit to West Bengal, will hold organisational and public meetings in Nadia district on Thursday, a party leader said.

Nadda arrived in Kolkata on Wednesday night.

"On Thursday, he will first visit the ISKCON temple at Mayapur and offer puja. He will then address a public meeting at Bethuadahari, after which he will hold an organisational meeting with leaders of Nadia north organisational district and assess the party's performance in the Krishnanagar Lok Sabha seat," state general secretary Jagannath Chattopadhyay said.

The lost the Krishnanagar Lok Sabha seat to the Trinamool Congress in the 2019 elections.

Nadda's visit is a part of the central leadership's 'Pravas' campaign to strengthen its organisation in 144 Lok Sabha constituencies across the country that the party had lost by a slender margin in the 2019 elections.

Over the next few months, Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are scheduled to address 12 rallies each, covering 24 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

The BJP had won 18 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state in the 2019 polls.

Earlier this week, Nadda's term was extended till June next year at the party's national executive meeting.

The Trinamool Congress, however, declined to attach much importance to Nadda's visit.

"We have seen how the BJP's central leaders had camped in before the 2021 assembly polls. But, the party had to face defeat," TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said.

