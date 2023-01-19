JUST IN
PM to launch infra projects worth over Rs 10,800 cr in poll-bound Karnataka
J P Nadda on two-day visit to West Bengal, to hold party meetings

The BJP lost the Krishnanagar Lok Sabha seat to the Trinamool Congress in the 2019 elections

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

BJP National President, JP Nadda, BJP Office Bearers' meeting
BJP National President JP Nadda during the party's Office Bearers' meeting, at BJP Headquarters in New Delhi

BJP president J P Nadda, who is on a two-day visit to West Bengal, will hold organisational and public meetings in Nadia district on Thursday, a party leader said.

Nadda arrived in Kolkata on Wednesday night.

"On Thursday, he will first visit the ISKCON temple at Mayapur and offer puja. He will then address a public meeting at Bethuadahari, after which he will hold an organisational meeting with leaders of Nadia north organisational district and assess the party's performance in the Krishnanagar Lok Sabha seat," BJP state general secretary Jagannath Chattopadhyay said.

The BJP lost the Krishnanagar Lok Sabha seat to the Trinamool Congress in the 2019 elections.

Nadda's visit is a part of the central leadership's 'Pravas' campaign to strengthen its organisation in 144 Lok Sabha constituencies across the country that the party had lost by a slender margin in the 2019 elections.

Over the next few months, Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are scheduled to address 12 rallies each, covering 24 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

The BJP had won 18 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state in the 2019 polls.

Earlier this week, Nadda's term was extended till June next year at the party's national executive meeting.

The Trinamool Congress, however, declined to attach much importance to Nadda's visit.

"We have seen how the BJP's central leaders had camped in West Bengal before the 2021 assembly polls. But, the party had to face defeat," TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said.

First Published: Thu, January 19 2023. 10:18 IST

