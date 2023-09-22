BJP MP Sushil Modi hails passage of Women's Quota Bill, calls it 'historic'

Terming its passage as a "historic moment", Bharatiya Janata Party MP Sushil Modi Thursday said that the Women's Reservation Bill will "change the image" of the Country and Parliament.

"It is a historic moment. All the members experienced the history of every moment of how society is changing. The face of the Parliament is changing. We are proud that we are a part of this historic moment and get the opportunity to pass this bill which will change the image of the country and the Parliament," the BJP functionary told ANI hours after the bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

The women's reservation Bill or the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam', guaranteeing quota for women in Parliament and state assemblies, was the first Bill to be taken up for discussion and debate by the new Parliament before its eventual passage on Thursday.

The new Parliament building was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in May this year.

Following the passage of the bill, which provides for 33 per cent reservation for women, both Houses of Parliament were adjourned sine die.

The Parliamentarians entered the new Parliament building on Tuesday, from the old one that has been rechristened as Samvidhan Sadan.

BJP national chief JP Nadda said that there could not have been a better start for the new Parliament building.

"There could not have been a better start for the new Parliament building! Today, as a nation, we have ushered in a new era of women empowerment. With the passage of 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam' by both houses of Parliament, we have moved towards providing a long-pending right to our women," read the post shared by Nadda on X, Nadda.

"Our Nari Shakti has already proven its mettle across all walks of life, and it is now imperative that they also participate overwhelmingly in our law-making processes and contribute to our nation's growth in the Amrit Kaal. This Bill will not merely increase the representation of women in the legislature but will inspire all of our women to play a prominent and more significant role in shaping an Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India). I wholeheartedly thank @narendramodi Ji for his constant efforts to empower women," the BJP chief added in his post.

On Thursday, chants of 'Modi Modi' were raised by women MPs on the premises of the new Parliament building as they took turns to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the passage of the draft legislation.

Earlier, on Wednesday, the Bill aced the legislative test in the Lok Sabha as it was passed by a brute majority of 454 votes in favour and just 2 against.

Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal gave a brief reply to the day-long debate on the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Eighth Amendment) Bill, 2023 in the upper House of Parliament and said it will be implemented after following due process.

Ahead of the voting, PM Modi urged the Rajya Sabha members to pass the Bill unanimously. He said the Bill will lead to a new confidence in the people of the country.

"All members and political parties have played a significant role in empowering women and enhancing 'Nari Shakti'. Let us give the country a strong message," he said.

The Rajya Sabha had earlier passed the Women's Reservation Bill in 2010 during the Congress-led UPA government but it was not taken up in the Lok Sabha and subsequently lapsed in the lower House of Parliament.