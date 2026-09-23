Railways commissions Kavach 4.0 for the first time on South Central Railway

Indian Railways has commissioned Kavach Version 4.0 for the first time on the South Central Railway (SCR), marking the next phase in its rollout of the indigenous Automatic Train Protection (ATP) system.

The upgraded automatic train protection system is now operational across 108 route kilometres on the Malkajgiri–Kamareddi section of the Hyderabad Division, replacing KAVACH Version 3.2, Indian Railways said in a statement on Wednesday.

The latest version builds on lessons from the deployment of Kavach Version 3.2 across 1,465 route kilometres on SCR. Kavach 4.0 introduces further technological upgrades aimed at improving safety, reliability and train operations, with Indian Railways planning its large-scale deployment across the network.

What are the new upgrades under Kavach 4.0?

Indian Railways has developed, tested and is now deploying Kavach Version 4.0 as an ATP system. According to the railways, the latest version features major technological upgrades designed to address the diverse operational and technical requirements of the Indian Railways network, paving the way for wider deployment.

Key improvements in Kavach 4.0 include:

Increased location accuracy, enabling more precise train positioning.

Improved information on signal aspects in bigger yards, strengthening situational awareness during train operations.

Station-to-station Kavach interface through Optical Fibre Cable (OFC) for enhanced communication and system integration.

Direct interface with existing Electronic Interlocking Systems, enabling improved integration with existing signalling infrastructure.

Why Kavach matters

Kavach is an indigenously developed Automatic Train Protection (ATP) system by the Research Designs & Standards Organisation (RDSO) in collaboration with Indian industry. The SIL-4 certified system is designed to prevent trains from passing red signals and automatically apply brakes if a driver fails to follow speed restrictions.

It can also help prevent collisions between Kavach-equipped locomotives, send emergency SOS messages and enable centralised live monitoring of train movements.

Unlike traditional signalling, which relies heavily on the loco pilot responding correctly to trackside signals, an ATP system continuously monitors train movement and can intervene when safety parameters are breached.

The first commissioning of Version 4.0 on SCR marks an important milestone, improving upon previous models, with the upgraded system now moving from trials and limited deployment towards broader adoption across the national rail network.