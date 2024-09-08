Business Standard
Home / India News / Blaze spread in Delhi factory due to LPG cylinder explosion: Fire officer

Blaze spread in Delhi factory due to LPG cylinder explosion: Fire officer

Deputy Chief Fire Officer M K Chattopadhyay said that the fire spread due to explosion in LPG cylinder and it has been brought under control

fire, lajpat nagar fire

Thick plumes of smoke and intense flames were seen billowing from the first floor of the double-story building | Representational Photo

ANI New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2024 | 11:52 AM IST

Listen to This Article

As firefighting operations are underway to douse the fire that broke out in a cloth factory in the Bakkarwala area of Outer Delhi on Sunday, Deputy Chief Fire Officer M K Chattopadhyay said that the fire spread due to explosion in LPG cylinder and it has been brought under control.
MK Chattopadhyay said, "According to our record, fire broke out here at 6:55 am. This is a commercial godown cum shopping complex. An explosion took place in an LPG cylinder as well. A total of 24 fire tenders have reached the spot. Fire has been brought under control and we will douse the fire in some time."
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
 
Owner RP Traders Runu Mishra said that property worth crores has been damaged.
She said, "I came to know about the incident at 6 pm. When I came, then fire did not erupt in my premises. We tried our best to douse the fire. Then the cylinders exploded suddenly. Property worth crores has been damaged."
A massive fire broke out at a textile factory in the Bakkarwala area of outer Delhi on Sunday morning, officials said.
Thick plumes of smoke and intense flames were seen billowing from the first floor of the double-story building. Fire tenders were rushed to the scene to control the blaze
Delhi Fire Services department officials said that the fire broke out in a clothes factory near Rajiv Ratna Awas in the Bakkarwala area of Outer Delhi.
"Twenty-five fire engines were dispatched to the spot, and firefighting operations are ongoing," they said.

Also Read

fire,forest fire,Kasauli forest fire

Massive wildfire engulfs northern California, firefighters rescue

fire, new delhi fire, banquet hall fire

Fire engulfs building in Delhi's Mayur Vihar, no casualties reported

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Rahul on Guj visit; to address party workers, meet Rajkot fire victims' kin

fire

4 persons killed in explosion at firecracker factory in Tamil Nadu

fire, new delhi fire, banquet hall fire

83 killed, over 390 hurt in fire in Delhi in 1st six months of 2024: Data

Topics : fire safety Delhi factory activity textile market lpg cylinder

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 08 2024 | 11:52 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayShree Tirupati Balajee IPODead Butt SyndromeOnam 2024 WishesEdtech FundingRahul Gandhi's US VisitBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon