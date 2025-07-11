Friday, July 11, 2025 | 04:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
BMTC rolls out 148 non-AC e-buses in B'luru with eco-friendly upgrades

BMTC rolls out 148 non-AC e-buses in B'luru with eco-friendly upgrades

By further expanding its fleet of electric buses, BMTC has taken a significant step towards promoting public transport and combating rising vehicular pollution in Bengaluru

E-buses, Tata motor buses

Some of the salient features of the new electric buses include zero-emission and environment-friendly operation, 10 panic buttons for women's safety, FDAS, and vehicle location tracking. (File Photo)

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 4:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) on Friday announced the induction of 148 non-AC electric buses from Tata Motors Ltd for public service, along with the launch of new routes under express services and package tours.

The first phase of this induction was marked by the ceremonial flag-off of 10 non-AC electric buses by State Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy. 

By further expanding its fleet of electric buses, BMTC has taken a significant step towards promoting public transport and combating rising vehicular pollution in Bengaluru. As of now, BMTC operates a total of 1,436 electric buses across various routes in the city, it said.

 

"These additional 148 new non-AC electric buses, supplied by TML (Tata Motors Ltd) Smart City Mobility Solutions Ltd, are being operated under the Gross Cost Contract (GCC) model for a contractual period of 12 years at a rate of Rs 41.01 per kilometre per bus, inclusive of electricity charges," BMTC said in a statement.

"Financial assistance of Rs 39.08 lakh per bus has been extended under the Directorate of Urban & Land Transport (DULT) and the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) scheme," it added.  According to BMTC, the operation of these electric buses is instrumental in preventing the emission of approximately 2.07 lakh kilograms of carbon dioxide (CO2) into the atmosphere and contributes to saving nearly 77,000 litres of diesel daily, thereby bolstering the city's green transport initiatives.

Some of the salient features of the new electric buses include zero-emission and environment-friendly operation, 10 panic buttons for women's safety, FDAS (Fire Detection and Alarm System), and vehicle location tracking.    ALSO READ: Gadkari announces plans for aerial pods, e-buses to ease traffic woes 

They are also equipped with features for passenger convenience and accessibilitysuch as a kneeling mechanism and a wheelchair ramp to enable easy boarding for senior citizens, differently-abled individuals, and wheelchair users.

Other features include request stop buttons, pneumatic doors that remain locked while the bus is in motion, and regenerative braking for enhanced energy efficiency.

As part of its upcoming electric bus projects, BMTC has also announced the deployment of 195 AC electric buses (12m length) from Ohm Global Mobility Ltd, as part of the remaining 320 buses being introduced in a phased manneraiming for a total operational strength of 1,779 electric buses by the end of the year.

Under the PM E-Bus Sewa scheme, an additional 400 AC and 4,100 non-AC electric buses are slated for deployment, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Public Transport BMTC Bengaluru Electric Vehicles

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 4:53 PM IST

