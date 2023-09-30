Bomb threat triggers emergency landing of Akasa flight in Varanasi

Tensions erupted at Varanasi Airport after a flight of Akasa Airlines from Mumbai to Varanasi received a bomb threat through a tweet on social media.

The Air Traffic Control informed the captain of the plane about the bomb threat after which all possible emergency procedures were followed and the plane was landed at Varanasi.

The aircraft landed on a separate runway and passengers were disembarked immediately. CISF personnel conducted a thorough search of the plane for about an hour. Nothing was found during checking.

Varanasi Airport Director Puneet Gupta said "Everything is normal. When information about the bomb was received, the airport authority took full precautions and checked and everything was found to be normal. This flight was coming to Varanasi only and it had to land here. Yes as a precautionary measure it landed on a separate runway.

Also Read Now you can use FASTag on car to pay for parking spot at Varanasi airport PM bids adieu to old Parliament with paeans to Nehru, dig at Manmohan Everything back to normalcy after 51 hours: Hardeep Puri defends Vaishnaw Cochin Shipyard partners with ASAP Kerala to impart skill training to youth Google exploited exclusive search engine deals to maintain advantage: DoJ Cauvery water row: Karnataka govt to file review petition before SC, CWMA LIVE: PM to attend concluding ceremony of Parivartan Yatras in Chhattisgarh Illicit trade casts shadow on India's $5 trn economy aim progress: Thakur India took up G20 presidency with approach of bringing world together: EAM President Droupadi Murmu presents National Service Scheme awards