HC takes suo motu cognisance of Badlapur school assault; hearing today

Mumbai: Shivsena (UBT) activists protest against the alleged sexual assault of two school children at Badlapur, in Mumbai, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

The Bombay High Court has initiated suo motu proceedings into the alleged sexual assault of two four-year-old girls at a school in Badlapur, a town in Maharashtra's Thane district. The incident, which involved a male attendant accused of assaulting the kindergarten students, has sparked significant unrest in the community, leading to widespread protests.

The Division Bench comprising Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Prithviraj Chavan is set to hear the case on Thursday, following the court's decision to take up the matter independently. This development comes in the wake of escalating tensions in Badlapur, where the assault allegedly took place. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Unrest in Maharashtra - 72 arrested

On Tuesday, the incident led to a large-scale protest in the town, prompting local authorities to suspend internet services. In response to the unrest, police have arrested 72 individuals linked to the violence during the demonstrations.

The male attendant, who was detained on August 17, is accused of carrying out the assault in the school's toilet. His police custody has been extended by a local court until August 26.

SIT to investigate Badlapur sexual assault case

In light of the severity of the case, the Maharashtra government has established a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to delve deeper into the allegations. This team, led by senior IPS officer Arti Singh, has been tasked with ensuring a thorough and impartial investigation into the assault.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has vowed that swift action will be taken against those responsible, assuring the public that the case will be expedited through the legal system. He emphasised that the guilty will not be spared. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also reiterated the government's commitment to justice, confirming the formation of the SIT under Arti Singh's leadership.

School management suspends principal, class teacher

In light of the incident, the school's management has suspended the principal, a class teacher, and a female attendant associated with the incident. The state government has also taken action against law enforcement personnel, suspending three police officials, including a senior inspector, for their alleged failure to properly address the parents' complaints.

Opposition parties have highlighted the distressing delays faced by the victims' families, who reportedly waited for 11 hours at the Badlapur police station before their complaints were acknowledged.

Maharashtra bandh on August 24

Meanwhile, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition has called for a Maharashtra-wide bandh on August 24 in protest against the incident. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said the strike was a response to the growing public anger and the government's handling of the case.

"We had come here to discuss seat sharing but then we thought that we would not discuss seat sharing and instead discuss the law and order in the state after the Badlapur incident. The people of Maharashtra are agitated and FIRs have been registered against those who protested. We have decided that on August 24, MVA will call for Maharashtra Bandh over the Badlapur incident," Raut said.

