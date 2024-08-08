SC to hear plea against Bombay HC ban on hijab, burqa in colleges on Aug 9

Supreme Court on Thursday said it has listed for hearing on August 9 a plea challenging the verdict of the Bombay High Court. Photo: Shutterstock

The Supreme Court on Thursday said it has listed for hearing on August 9 a plea challenging the verdict of the Bombay High Court which had upheld a decision of a Mumbai college to impose a ban on wearing of 'hijab', 'burqa' and 'naqab' inside the campus. A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra took note of the submissions of a lawyer that the term exam is commencing from today and the students, belonging from a minority community, are bound to face difficulties due the instructions on dress code.

Lawyer Abiha Zaidi, appearing for petitioners, including Zainab Abdul Qayyum, sought urgent hearing saying the unit tests in the college are commencing.

"It is coming up tomorrow (Friday). I have listed it already," the CJI said.

The high court had on June 26 refused to interfere with the decision of the Chembur Trombay Education Society's N G Acharya and D K Marathe College imposing the ban, saying such rules do not violate students' fundamental rights.

It had said a dress code is meant to maintain discipline which is part of the college's fundamental right to "establish and administer an educational institution".