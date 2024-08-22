Business Standard
WB health dept removes 3 officials of RG Kar hospital on doctors' demands

According to an order issued last evening, Prof (Dr) Bulbul Mukhopadhyay, the Medical Superintendent and Vice Principal of RG Kar hospital was replaced by Saptarshi Chatterjee with immediate effect

Doctors and students protest at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on Wednesday (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2024 | 8:43 AM IST

The West Bengal government on Wednesday removed three senior officials of the RG Kar hospital, bowing to the demand of junior doctors who have been protesting against the alleged rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee in the state-run health facility.
As per their demand, RG Kar hospital's former principal Dr Sandip Ghosh, who was shifted to Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital as its principal, was also removed from that position, state Health Secretary NS Nigam said.
The three senior officials of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital (RGKMCH) were transferred to various state-run health facilities, he said.
According to an order issued on Wednesday evening, Prof (Dr) Bulbul Mukhopadhyay, the Medical Superintendent and Vice Principal of the RG Kar hospital was replaced by Saptarshi Chatterjee with immediate effect.
Manas Kumar Bandyopadhyay was named as the new principal of RGKMCH, replacing Suhrita Paul, who was made the principal of the Barasat Government Medical College and Hospital, it said.
RGKMCH's chest medicine department head Arunabha Datta Chaudhuri was transferred to the Malda Medical College and Hospital, according to the order.

"As per demands of the junior doctors, we are bringing in some changes for which we have no objection. We want normalcy to be back and healthcare services to be regularised. Security arrangements have also been enhanced," Nigam told reporters.
The junior doctors of RGKMCH have been continuing ceasework since August 9 evening, protesting against the alleged rape and murder of the woman medic and demanding justice for her.

First Published: Aug 22 2024 | 8:43 AM IST

