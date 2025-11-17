Monday, November 17, 2025 | 12:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Brother of Al Falah University chairman arrested in MP financial fraud case

Brother of Al Falah University chairman arrested in MP financial fraud case

Hamood Ahmed Siddiqui, accused of orchestrating a large-scale financial fraud in MP's Mhow 25 years ago, was arrested from Hyderabad

arrest

The arrest was made after the Mhow police began re-examining the background of Javed Siddiqui and his local roots came to light | Photo: Pexels

Press Trust of India Mhow (MP)
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 12:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The brother of Al Falah University Chairman Javed Siddiqui, who is under investigation in the Delhi blast, has been arrested by the Madhya Pradesh police from Hyderabad in connection with a financial fraud in Mhow, officials said on Monday.

Hamood Ahmed Siddiqui, accused of orchestrating a large-scale financial fraud in MP's Mhow 25 years ago, was arrested from Hyderabad on Sunday, an official said.

"Hamood vanished from Mhow in 2000 after allegedly establishing a bogus private bank and luring hundreds of residents with promises of doubling their deposits. He had fled with his family soon after the scam surfaced, leaving authorities searching for him for decades. He was arrested in Hyderabad yesterday," Mhow Sub Divisional Officer of Police Lalit Singh Sikarwar told PTI.

 

The arrest was made after the Mhow police began re-examining the background of Javed Siddiqui and his local roots came to light, the official said.

A detailed review of family records indicated that Hamood had been an absconder in the long-pending cheating case.

Also Read

Red fort blast, Delhi blast

Delhi Police summons Al Falah chairman in white collar terror module probe

blast, Delhi Blast, Bomb Blast

Delhi blast: NIA arrests Kashmiri man who 'conspired' with Umar Nabi

Railways

Bomb scare on Delhi-bound train a hoax after inspection at Mathura

blast, Delhi Blast, Bomb Blast

Agencies probe live cartridges, hawala links in Delhi's Red Fort blast case

blast, Delhi Blast, Bomb Blast

Delhi blast: Police boost anti-terror security, seize 34 vehicles

Hamood had been living in Hyderabad, working in share trading while maintaining a low profile, according to sources.

Investigators are now mapping Hamood's contacts and movements over the years to understand who may have assisted him during his time underground.

Notably, the Delhi blast prime accused, Dr Umar Un Nabi, was a student of Al Falah University, of which Javed Siddiqui is the chairman.

The Delhi Police have issued two summons to the Al Falah University chairman in connection with the ongoing probe into the Faridabad terror module case and the two cases registered against the university for forgery and cheating, an official said on Monday.

The summons were sent after investigators found that the university chairman's statement was crucial for clarifying several inconsistencies linked to the functioning of the university and the activities of individuals associated with the institution.

Police sources said that the issuance of summons to him is part of a wider line of inquiry that overlaps with the ongoing investigation into the blast near the Red Fort last week that claimed 13 lives and injured several others.

Several suspects linked to the blast are believed to have had associations with the university, prompting investigators to examine institutional records, financial transactions and administrative approvals.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

India cough syrup, new drug policy

Case filed against 28 drug dealers in Varanasi for smuggling spurious syrup

x, Twitter

X Corp challenges legality of 'Sahyog' portal takedown in Karnataka HC

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah to meet PM Modi today, to discuss farmers' issue

Supreme Court, SC

SC directs Uttarakhand govt to take steps to restore Corbett Tiger Reserve

IMD weather update on rainfall and winters

Schools shut as IMD issues heavy rain alert for Chennai and TN districts

Topics : Delhi blast Arrest Madhya Pradesh fraudsters

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 12:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayIND vs SA LIVE Score 1st Test Day 1PM Modi Bihar Victory SpeechPhysicswallah IPO Allotment StatusBihar Election Full Winners ListBihar Election Candidates with Biggest MarginsPlant Protein vs Whey ProteinChapra Election Results 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon