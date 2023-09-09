Confirmation

BSF jawan reported missing near LoC in J-K's Poonch district: Officials

The constable, hailing from Bihar, was on general duty at the Bharani forward post in Balakote sector when he went missing on Friday, they said

BSF

Representative image

Press Trust of India Mendhar/Jammu
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2023 | 10:40 AM IST
A BSF jawan was reported missing from his post near the Line of Control in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Saturday.
The constable, hailing from Bihar, was on general duty at the Bharani forward post in Balakote sector when he went missing on Friday, they said.
They said Border Security Force (BSF) troops carried out a search operation for the jawan who could not be traced following which a missing report was lodged with the concerned police station.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : BSF jawan line of control Jammu and Kashmir Poonch

First Published: Sep 09 2023 | 10:40 AM IST

