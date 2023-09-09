A BSF jawan was reported missing from his post near the Line of Control in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Saturday.

The constable, hailing from Bihar, was on general duty at the Bharani forward post in Balakote sector when he went missing on Friday, they said.

They said Border Security Force (BSF) troops carried out a search operation for the jawan who could not be traced following which a missing report was lodged with the concerned police station.