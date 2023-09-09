US to sign Mideast-India-EU rail and shipping deal during G20 Summit

By Akayla Gardner and Justin Sink

The US said it plans to sign a joint infrastructure plan with India, Middle Eastern countries and the European Union aimed at connecting them via a network of railways and sea routes, a development that comes as China builds its influence across the energy-rich region.



The US has been quietly working on the project with India, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates. It’s intended to link Middle Eastern countries by rail and to India through shipping lanes from ports in the region, extending on to Europe.

The plan is more than just an infrastructure project, US Deputy National Security Adviser Jonathan Finer told reporters Saturday in New Delhi on the first day of the Group of 20 summit, without giving a timeline for its completion.

“We have an approach to the Middle East that we had been implementing since the very first day of this administration, that is focused on turning the temperature down, on de-escalating the conflicts that have been underway in some cases for many years,” he said, describing the region as historically often a “net exporter of turbulence and insecurity.”

Finer dismissed the idea the project was about countering Chinese influence in emerging markets. But US allies Saudi Arabia and the UAE have been moving closer to Beijing as they seek to strengthen ties with fast-growing economies to the east.

The corridor “fills a damaging global gap and enables greater prosperity and better connectivity for key regions around the world,” said Finer. The project will allow countries involved to play a key role in the “global connective tissue of commerce, of digital communications, of energy.”

Last month, the two OPEC exporters said they were joining the BRICS group of emerging-market nations after China led a push to open up membership of the bloc that was eventually backed by India.

The US has in recent years sought to counter President Xi Jinping’s Belt and Road Initiative, which has financed hundreds of billions of dollars worth of infrastructure in emerging markets. China has also boosted ties with the Middle East, helping to broker a detente between Saudi Arabia and Iran earlier this year.