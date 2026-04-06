Buddha's teachings relevant in conflict-ridden world: Eknath Shinde

The world needs "Buddha, not war" to navigate global conflicts, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ekanth Shinde has said, citing that Buddhism represents a socio-political revolution essential for social transformation.

Addressing the 8th International Buddhist Dhamma Conference here on Sunday, Shinde characterised Buddhism as a movement for change.

The conference was organised by the Buddha Ratna Sagar Welfare Foundation and attended by monks, scholars and followers from India and abroad. The deputy chief minister was conferred the Buddha Ratna award at the event.

"Dhamma is a way of life based on truth, non-violence and compassion. Social transformation is possible only through the thoughts of Buddha," Shinde said.

Buddhism represents a socio-political revolution and a path for social transformation, he said, asserting that the principles of the faith are highly relevant in the conflict-ridden world.

"The world does not want war; it wants Buddha. Hate cannot end hate; it can only be pacified by love. Neither by the sword nor by bullets, the world will change only through the thoughts of Buddha," he added.