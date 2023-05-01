close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

CAA is the only solution to Hindu Bengalis' citizenship problem: Assam CM

Cong leader had said that BJP campaigns in every election about giving protection to Hindu families, but in Assam, people belonging to that community were being 'harassed' to prove their citizenship

IANS Guwahati
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

2 min read Last Updated : May 01 2023 | 1:15 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said that the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) can only solve the problems of Hindu Bengalis.

He said this while hitting out at Assam Congress leader Debabrata Saikia, who has launched an attack on the BJP on the issue of a sizable number of Hindu families receiving notices to prove their citizenship in the last few days in Udalguri and Tamulpur districts.

Saikia said that the BJP campaigns in every election about giving protection to Hindu families, but in Assam, people belonging to that community were being 'harassed' to prove their citizenship. "In the past few weeks, several families in Udalguri and Tamulpur received notices to prove their citizenship," he said.

Reacting to Saikia's comment, the Chief Minister said on Sunday, "CAA is the only solution to these problems. Unless it is implemented, we do not have any other system to solve the difficulties faced by the Hindu Bengali people in regard to citizenship."

He also took a jibe at media persons over the CAA issue. "When we stress CAA, the media keeps on attacking us," Sarma said.

Notably, though the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) was passed in both Houses of Parliament in December 2019, the rules to implement the Act have not been framed till now, which is usually accomplished within six months after the President of India signs on a law. If any ministry or department fails to do so within the prescribed period, they must seek an extension from the Committee on Subordinate Legislation, stating reasons for such an extension.

Also Read

Assam CM accuses Left of distorting history, making it a tale of defeats

Govt working to make Assam Police "zero vacancy force": Assam CM Sarma

Assam police instructed not to fire upon civilians: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma attends Mega Bihu programme at Tezpur

Himanta Biswa Sarma threatens to lodge defamation suit against Kejriwal

TN CM Stalin scraps Bill that extended working hours from 8 to 12

India's power consumption dips by 1.1% to 130.57 bn units in April

Delhi government launches summer action plan to combat air pollution

Ludhiana gas leak: What led to the death of 11 people in Giaspura?

May create perception issue: Cong on more time to Sebi for Adani probe

The Union Home Ministry has already taken several extensions to frame the CAA rules.

--IANS

tdr/dpb

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Assam Politics Congress BJP Himanta Biswa Sarma

First Published: May 01 2023 | 2:26 PM IST

Latest News

View More

BJP means betrayers, should release report card before manifesto: Cong

Congress leader Siddaramaiah
3 min read

Hackers selling macOS malware on Telegram which extracts personal info

Macbook
2 min read

Delhi government launches summer action plan to combat air pollution

New Delhi's India Gate monument stands shrouded in smog in 2019. (Bloomberg)
2 min read

BJP promises to implement uniform civil code in poll-bound Karnataka

BJP Karnataka
1 min read

ATF rates reduced by 2.45% on heals of falling international oil prices

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Dubai-Delhi flight fiasco: DGCA issues show cause notices to Air India CEO

Campbell Wilson, CEO, Air India
2 min read

India, Russia explore using RuPay and Mir cards for easy payments

photo
3 min read

3 yrs post Galwan, Chinese strategist 'explains' border tensions with India

LAC, Ladakh
4 min read
Premium

Release of Saharsa's strongman exposes caste fault lines in Bihar

Anand Mohan
4 min read

Centre blocks 14 apps in J-K used by terrorists to receive messages: Report

Illustration: Binay Sinha
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon