close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Delhi government launches summer action plan to combat air pollution

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday launched an action plan to combat air pollution during the summer months with a focus on controlling dust pollution

Press Trust of India New Delhi
New Delhi's India Gate monument stands shrouded in smog in 2019. (Bloomberg)

2 min read Last Updated : May 01 2023 | 12:46 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday launched an action plan to combat air pollution during the summer months with a focus on controlling dust pollution.

The Delhi government already has a winter action plan to curb air pollution. The winter plan focuses on stubble burning, firecracker pollution and industrial and vehicular emissions.

The summer plan involves the participation of 30 government departments. The primary focus of the action plan is on dust pollution, which has been a major contributor to the city's worsening air quality, Kejriwal said during a press conference.

"To tackle this, the government has procured 84 mechanical road sweeping machines, 609 water sprinklers and 185 mobile anti-smog guns. Additionally, 70 integrated road sweeping machines and 250 integrated water sprinklers are being procured to improve the situation further," he said.

Patrolling teams have been set up to check dust pollution, open burning of garbage and dumping of waste in industrial areas.

The government will deploy 225 and 159 teams during days and nights, respectively, to monitor dust pollution in the city.

Also Read

BJP demands white paper on pollution from Delhi govt as AQI deteriorates

Will answer all questions, says Kejriwal as he appears before CBI

Having attained national party status, AAP to go full throttle for 2024

BJP govt at Centre fighting with everyone, alleges Delhi CM Kejriwal

PM Modi's degree: Court issues summons to Arvind Kejriwal, Sanjay Singh

Ludhiana gas leak: What led to the death of 11 people in Giaspura?

May create perception issue: Cong on more time to Sebi for Adani probe

IMD predicts thunderstorms with rain in Delhi and neighbouring states today

Shirdi Saibaba Temple to close from today? Here's what the trust says

SC says it can dissolve marriage on ground of irretrievable breakdown

Real-time source apportionment studies will be conducted at 13 air pollution hotspots and a mobile air lab deployed at each of these locations.

Construction sites larger than 500 square metres will be closely monitored to check dust pollution.

The government has prepared a standard operating procedure to prevent fire incidents at landfill sites. A plan is also being prepared for the scientific disposal of industrial waste, the chief minister said.

Kejriwal added that a special team is being set up to improve the survival rate of transplanted trees.

The chief minister also claimed that Delhi's air pollution situation is improving while it continues to worsen in other parts of the country.

Air pollution has come down by 30 per cent between 2016 and 2022 and the number of severe air quality days declined from 26 in 2016 to just six in 2022, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Delhi government air pollution

First Published: May 01 2023 | 2:11 PM IST

Latest News

View More

BJP promises to implement uniform civil code in poll-bound Karnataka

BJP Karnataka
1 min read

ATF rates reduced by 2.45% on heals of falling international oil prices

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

Android may get separate slider for ringtone, notification volume

Google, alphabet
2 min read

New Machine Learning tool by IIT Madras to detect brain, spinal cord tumour

Artificial intelligence
2 min read

India building 7,200 km transport corridor to counter China's BRI

Road contruction, infrastructure projects, highways
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Dubai-Delhi flight fiasco: DGCA issues show cause notices to Air India CEO

Campbell Wilson, CEO, Air India
2 min read

India, Russia explore using RuPay and Mir cards for easy payments

photo
3 min read

3 yrs post Galwan, Chinese strategist 'explains' border tensions with India

LAC, Ladakh
4 min read
Premium

Release of Saharsa's strongman exposes caste fault lines in Bihar

Anand Mohan
4 min read

Centre blocks 14 apps in J-K used by terrorists to receive messages: Report

Illustration: Binay Sinha
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon