Cabinet approves National Quantum Mission, allocates nearly Rs 6,003 crore

"Union Cabinet approved National Quantum Mission with a budget provision of Rs 6,003 crores. The time period of the Mission will be from 2023-24 to 2030-31. This is one such decision that will take India to new heights," said Union Minister Anurag Thakur during the cabinet briefing.

The Union Cabinet, chaired by PM Narendra Modi, on Wednesday, approved the National Quantum Mission to create and nurture an innovative ecosystem in quantum technology. The mission involves a total cost of Rs 6,003.65 crore which will be spent over a period of eight years.