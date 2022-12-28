JUST IN
Covid-19 pandemic, political drama rocked Mumbai civic body in 2022
Business Standard

India will bid for 2036 Olympics, Ahmedabad likely to host: Anurag Thakur

He said a roadmap for India's bid will be presented to International Olympic Committee during the IOC session in Mumbai in September 2023

Topics
Indian sports | Olympics | BS Web Reports

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Anurag Thakur

India will bid to host the Olympics in 2036, and Ahmedabad in Gujarat will likely be the host city because of its world-class sporting infrastructure, Union sports minister Anurag Thakur said.

In an interview with TheTimes of India, Thakur said the slots are full till 2032, but they are open for bidding from 2036 onwards. So the government will back the Indian Olympic Association's (IOA) bid for the next available slot.

He said a roadmap for India's bid would be presented to all the members of the International Olympic Committee during the IOC session scheduled in Mumbai in September next year.

India has already hosted the Asian Games in 1982 and the Commonwealth Games in 2010.

"If India can host the G20 Presidency in such a big way, I am sure the government will be able to pitch in to host the Olympics in the country along with the IOA. We all know that the slots are booked till 2032. But 2036 onwards, we have hopes and I am sure India will fully prepare and bid for the Olympics," Thakur told the publication.

Interestingly, the BJP manifesto for the recent assembly polls in Gujarat promised a campaign to host the Olympics in the state in 2036.

"Gujarat has several times expressed interest in hosting the Olympics. They have the infrastructure — from hotels, hostels, airports and sports complexes. They are serious about the bid. It's also part of the state government's manifesto to host the Olympics in Gujarat," Thakur added.

Asked if India was ready to host the Olympics in 2036, Thakur said, "Yes, India is ready to positively bid for it. There is no reason for us to say 'No'".

First Published: Wed, December 28 2022. 11:29 IST

