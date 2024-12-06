Business Standard
Home / India News / Cabinet approves Rithala-Kundli corridor of Delhi Metro, opening of new KVs

Cabinet approves Rithala-Kundli corridor of Delhi Metro, opening of new KVs

The opening of these new Kendriya Vidyalayas will provide an opportunity for over 82,000 students to receive affordable and high-quality education across the country

Photo: Shutterstock

Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 06 2024 | 9:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Union Cabinet approved on Friday the 26.463-km Rithala-Kundli corridor of the Delhi Metro's Phase-IV project that will further enhance connectivity between the national capital and neighbouring Haryana.

The entire stretch will comprise 21 stations, all of them elevated.

The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing a press conference, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the project is scheduled to be completed in four years from the date of its sanction.

This line will be an extension of the operational Shaheed Sthal (New Bus Adda)-Rithala (Red Line) corridor and will boost connectivity in the northwestern parts of Delhi, such as Narela, Bawana and parts of Rohini.

 

The completion cost of the project is Rs 6,230 crore.    Cabinet gives nod to opening new Kendriya Vidyalayas, Navodaya Vidyalayas 

The Union Cabinet approved on Friday the opening of 85 new Kendriya Vidyalayas and 28 new Navodaya Vidyalayas, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said. 
It also gave its nod to expanding one Kendriya Vidyalaya.
  The opening of these new Kendriya Vidyalayas will provide an opportunity for over 82,000 students to receive affordable and high-quality education across the country.
  The total estimated requirement of funds for the establishment of the 85 new Kendriya Vidyalayas and the expansion of one existing Kendriya Vidyalaya is Rs 5,872.08 crore spread over a period of eight years from 2025-26.
  As of date, there are 1,256 functional Kendriya Vidyalayas, including three abroad -- Moscow, Kathmandu and Tehran -- and 13.56 lakh students are studying in these schools, an official statement said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

spectrum

Cabinet waives bank guarantee for spectrum purchased in past auctions

Students, Education, Study

PM-Vidyalaxmi scheme approved to provide collateral-free student loans

SpaceX, Rocket, Rocket Launch

Cabinet nod for Rs 1K crore venture capital fund for space sector startups

Money, Loan, Economy, Capital

Cabinet approves 3% hike in Dearness Allowance; now stands at 53%

PM Modi chairs first meeting of his new Cabinet

From agri boost to IEA membership: Key announcements by Modi 3.0 cabinet

Topics : Union Cabinet Cabinet Committees Cabinet Cabinet approves Kendriya Vidyalaya Navodaya Vidyalaya Delhi Metro Haryana

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 06 2024 | 9:10 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVERBI MPC Meeting LIVELatest News LIVEIndia vs Australia 2nd Test Day 1 LIVE Stocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodaySuraksha Diagnostic IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon