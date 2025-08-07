Thursday, August 07, 2025 | 06:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Cal HC grants interim protection to Mithun Chakraborty in unpaid dues case

Press Trust of India Kolkata
The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday granted interim protection to actor-turned-politician Mithun Chakraborty from any coercive action in connection with a case of unpaid dues lodged at Chitpur police station here.

Justice Jay Sengupta granted protection to Chakraborty from any coercive action in the case till September 10.

The court, however, said that the investigation in the case can continue.

The matter will come up for hearing again on September 3.

The complainant in the case alleged that he had done interior decoration work of a property for a hotelier on assurance from Chakraborty.

The hotelier had not yet paid him the billed amount totaling around Rs 35 lakh, the lawyer for the complainant said.

 

Chakraborty moved the court seeking quashing of the FIR, claiming that false and motivated allegations were made against him.

He also prayed for interim protection from any coercive action against him in the case lodged at Chitpur police station in north Kolkata.

