close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Candlelight protest in Goa demands arrest of WFI chief Brij Bhushan

Politicians, social activists and people supporting the agitating wrestlers on Tuesday staged a candle light protest in Margao demanding action against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI)

IANS Panaji
Wrestlers protest, brij bhushan

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2023 | 9:16 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Politicians, social activists and people supporting the agitating wrestlers on Tuesday staged a candle light protest in Margao demanding action against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who has been accused of sexually harassing women grapplers, including a minor.

Holding placards with the message 'Justice for Wrestlers' and 'Arrest Brij Bhushan', the protesters claimed that the BJP government at the Centre has failed to protect the daughters of the nation.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Pratima Coutinho said that the BJP government has failed to listen the plight of wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat, among others, who are protesting for months in the national capital demanding action against the WFI chief.

"Democracy gives us the right to raise our voice and protest. But this government is openly supporting the accused person. These wrestlers who brought laurels to the nation are crying for justice, but their pleas are falling on deaf ears," Coutinho said.

She also said that being a woman, even Union minister Smriti Irani failed give justice to the female wrestlers.

AAP MLA Venzy Viegas said that the government has totally failed to give justice to the women wrestlers.

Also Read

'Sought sexual favours, touched inappropriately': FIRs against WFI chief

Will immerse medals in Ganga, fast unto death: Protesting wrestlers

SC issues notice on wrestlers' plea against WFI chief: Here're the details

Who is Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the WFI chief in the eye of the storm?

Wrestlers hold candle march to protest against WFI, Brij Bhushan Singh

We have not withdrawn support to wrestlers, says Rakesh Tikait

Top Headlines: Byju's says lenders faked debt crisis, Tesla in India & more

LIVE: Cyclonic storm over Arabian Sea to turn severe, may impact monsoon

Tamil Nadu govt employees stage marches in support of protesting wrestlers

India among top sources of foreign interference in Canada: PM Trudeau's NSA

"Why are Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and his Cabinet colleagues not speaking on this issue," Viegas asked.

Congress leader and former Vice President of Goa Olympic Association, Girish Chodankar, urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to listen to the plight of the wrestlers and give them justice.

"There are many cases wherein people have been arrested without any complaint of molestation. In this case, the complaint has been filed and the wrestlers are protesting since the past many days, but no action has been taken," Chodankar said.

He added that more such protests will be held in Goa and other places, which will force the government to arrest the WFI chief.

"There is no point in raising the 'Beti Banchao' slogan when our daughters are denied justice," he said.

--IANS

sbk/arm

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Goa Woman wrestler

First Published: Jun 07 2023 | 9:16 AM IST

Latest News

View More

China bullying Australia over appearance of Tibetan Prez in Canberra

Penpa Tsering, leader of Tibet's government-in-exile
4 min read

Boeing halts shipments of the 787 Dreamliner for a flaw in the tail section

Boeing
2 min read

2 killed in shooting after high school graduation ceremony in US' Virginia

Photo: Reuters
1 min read

Most Popular

Odisha tragedy: CBI begins probe, railways suspects 'physical tampering'

Odisha train crash
2 min read

US-bound Air India flight diverted to Magadan in Russia after engine glitch

Air India
2 min read

CBI takes over investigation into Balasore train accident, files FIR

Odisha Train accident
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon