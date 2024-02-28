Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Himachal Assembly speaker suspends 15 BJP MLAs, adjourns House

He said the Rajya Sabha election had made it clear that the Congress government was in minority and demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur

Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur

Press Trust of India Shimla
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 28 2024 | 11:52 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania on Wednesday suspended 15 BJP MLAs, including Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, and adjourned the House.
They were suspended for misbehaviour and shouting slogans in the House.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"We are apprehensive that Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania might suspend the BJP MLAs so that the budget can be passed in the Vidhan Sabha," Thakur told reporters earlier in the morning.
He said the Rajya Sabha election had made it clear that the Congress government was in minority and demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.
The move comes a day after the BJP on Tuesday won the state's lone Rajya Sabha seat with its candidate Harsh Mahajan defeating Congress stalwart Abhishek Manu Singhvi due to cross-voting by MLAs of the state's ruling Congress party.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Ram Mandir opening ceremony: Here's a list of prominent people invited

'India can never forget Atalji,' says former Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur

Congress leader criticises party's decision to skip Ram temple ceremony

Ram Mandir Highlights: Ram Lalla darshan for general public from Jan 23

Abhishek Ghosalkar shot dead on Facebook Live; here's what is known so far

Mahadev App case: ED raids over 15 locations in West Bengal, Mumbai, NCR

Gaganyaan mission: Meet the four astronaut-designates taking India to space

'Ancient country, new ideas': Bill Gates' praise for India in latest trip

PM Modi lays foundation stone for new Isro launch complex in Tamil Nadu

Indian agencies seize record 3,300 kg of narcotics off Gujarat coast

Topics : Himachal pradesh government BJP MLAs BJP Jai Ram Thakur

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 28 2024 | 11:51 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch Today Himachal Rajya Sabha Election Live UpdatesLatest News LiveSummer Olympics 2024Poverty Rate in IndiaHavells India Share PriceGaganyaan MissionTS Inter Exams 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon