CBI sleuths search TMC's Shajahan Sheikh's residence in Sandeshkhali

Sheikh, along with his aides Shiba Prasad Hazra, Uttam Sardar and others, were accused of sexual abuse and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali

CBI, Central Bureau of Investigation

Photo: Twitter

Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 08 2024 | 12:33 PM IST

CBI sleuths on Friday searched the residence of suspended TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh in Sandeshkhali in connection with its probe into an attack on an ED team in the area, officials said.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) also visited areas near his house in Akunchipara locality of Sarberia to collect evidence in connection with the attack.
Sheikh, who has been suspended from the ruling Trinamool Congress, was arrested in a case related to a mob attack on ED officials at Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal on January 5 when the central agency had gone to search his premises in connection with an alleged ration distribution scam.
The CBI team was also joined by forensic and ED officials to support the investigation.
A large contingent of central forces was deployed in the area for protection of the sleuths of the central agencies, the officials said.
The CBI officials opened the seal placed on Sheikh's home by the ED to enter the premises. They are also conducting videography and mapping the area for their investigation.
On Thursday, after obtaining custody of the suspended Trinamool Congress leader, the CBI visited his house and office in Sandeshkhali. Finding both premises locked, the team took photographs from outside before leaving.
Sheikh, along with his aides Shiba Prasad Hazra, Uttam Sardar and others, were accused of sexual abuse and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.
After being on the run for 55 days, Sheikh was nabbed on February 29 in Minakhan area, around 30 km away from the island of Sandeshkhali on the outskirts of Sunderbans.
Sheikh is an accused in two cases lodged at Nazat Police Station in connection with an assault on Enforcement Directorate (ED) officers on January 5 during a raid at his house in a ration scam case.
On Wednesday, the CBI got his custody from the West Bengal Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Mamata Banerjee CBI Central Bureau of Investigation All India Trinamool Congress

Mar 08 2024 | 12:33 PM IST

