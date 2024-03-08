6 years after severing ties, Chandrababu Naidu's TDP to return to NDA

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N Chandrababu Naidu met with Home Minister Amit Shah and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda on Thursday, reigniting speculation about a possible alliance between the two parties for the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly polls in Andhra Pradesh. This is Naidu's second meeting with Shah in as many months.

Another round of discussions between the TDP and BJP will take place in Delhi on Friday. A formal declaration on the alliance is expected within the next day or two.

The TDP was an important part of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) until 2018, when Naidu, then the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh, opted to leave due to worries about financial support for the state. Now, as elections approach, both parties appear willing to work together if they can achieve a mutually acceptable seat-sharing agreement.





Sources told NDTV that the key focus of the discussions revolved around the potential partnership and the complexities of seat distribution. While both parties profess a readiness to cooperate, the final decision is dependent on settling disagreements over the number of seats each party would contest.

Andhra Pradesh boasts 25 Lok Sabha and 175 Assembly seats, and the BJP is reportedly keen on contesting eight to 10 parliamentary constituencies. However, if an alliance forms, the BJP may settle for five to six Lok Sabha seats, with the Pawan Kalyan-led Jana Sena Party (JSP) contesting three and the TDP retaining the rest.

The BJP is reportedly seeking key constituencies, including Vizag, Vijayawada, Araku, Rajampet, Rajahmundry, Tirupati, and one additional location. It is projected that they may secure 4-6 seats, while JSP might secure three seats, including Machilipatnam for Balashowry.

The JSP, a former NDA member, has already joined hands with the TDP and is actively urging the BJP to follow suit. Kalyan himself attended the meeting with Shah. The JSP has already been allotted three Lok Sabha and 24 Assembly seats.

The BJP, which is aiming for a resounding victory in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, has been striving to expand the NDA. With a goal of gaining 370 seats on its own and 400 with allies, the party sees partnering with regional parties that share its agenda as critical to success. In addition to Andhra Pradesh, the BJP is anticipated to announce an electoral alliance with the Naveen Patnaik-led Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in Odisha.