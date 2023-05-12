CBSE Class 10th Result declared; here's how to check marks online

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday announced the results for Class 10, shortly after releasing the intermediate results. A direct link has been posted on the CBSE websites-- cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov. When students click on these links, they will be taken to a page where they must submit some details in order to get the results.
This year's CBSE Class 10 board exam 2023 was held between February 15 and March 21.
According to the CBSE website, the pass percentage this year is 93.12 per cent, which is higher than the pass percentage of 91.10 per cent in the pre-Covid period in 2019.
Like Class 12, CBSE will not make the Class 10 merit list public. However, it will provide merit certificates to the 0.1 per cent of students who have scored the highest marks in the subjects.
How to check CBSE Class 10 Results 2023
Step 1: Visit cbseresults.nic.in.
Step 2: Search and click on the link provided for CBSE Board Result 2023.
Step 3: Look for the CBSE Class 10 Result link and click on it.
Step 4: Enter your roll number or registration number in the space provided. Then click on submit.
Step 5: The CBSE Class 10 Result will show up on the screen.
CBSE Board 2023 results will be available on DigiLocker as well. Those who have an account with the government service must activate it in order to get the results. Students might seek assistance from their schools in this regard.
The Class 10 results will also be available on the Umang app. To obtain the results, students must input their roll numbers, admission card ID, school number, and date of birth.