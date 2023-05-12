close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

CBSE Class 10th Result declared; here's how to check marks online

CBSE 10th Result 2023: About 2.1 million students had appeared for CBSE class 10 exam this year

BS Trends
cbse result 2023

Photo: PTI

2 min read Last Updated : May 12 2023 | 3:12 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday announced the results for Class 10, shortly after releasing the intermediate results. A direct link has been posted on the CBSE websites-- cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov. When students click on these links, they will be taken to a page where they must submit some details in order to get the results.
This year's CBSE Class 10 board exam 2023 was held between February 15 and March 21.

According to the CBSE website, the pass percentage this year is 93.12 per cent, which is higher than the pass percentage of 91.10 per cent in the pre-Covid period in 2019.
Like Class 12, CBSE will not make the Class 10 merit list public. However, it will provide merit certificates to the 0.1 per cent of students who have scored the highest marks in the subjects.

How to check CBSE Class 10 Results 2023
Step 1: Visit cbseresults.nic.in.

Also Read

From Adani Wilmar to Havells India: Q4 results to watch out for today

TCS Q4 review: Near-term growth to moderate, demand levers intact: Analysts

Wipro Q4 preview: Soft quarter likely; share buyback, Q1FY24 guidance eyed

From Ambuja Cements to Tata Steel: Q4 results to watch out for today

Guj poll result HIGHLIGHTS: Massive victory for BJP, Patel to be CM again

How is raising corruption issues under Raje govt indiscipline: Sachin Pilot

Covid's seasonal behaviour depends on genetics, global change: Research

Andhra High Court strikes down govt order imposing curbs on meetings

Could've dealt with MLAs' disqualification, if MVA had moved swiftly: Ajit

Women-only 'pink parks' envisioned for all Delhi civic wards: Deputy Mayor

Step 2: Search and click on the link provided for CBSE Board Result 2023.
Step 3: Look for the CBSE Class 10 Result link and click on it.
Step 4: Enter your roll number or registration number in the space provided. Then click on submit.
Step 5: The CBSE Class 10 Result will show up on the screen.
CBSE Board 2023 results will be available on DigiLocker as well. Those who have an account with the government service must activate it in order to get the results. Students might seek assistance from their schools in this regard.
The Class 10 results will also be available on the Umang app. To obtain the results, students must input their roll numbers, admission card ID, school number, and date of birth.

Topics : CBSE Results CBSE class 10 results BS Reads

First Published: May 12 2023 | 3:12 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Adani-owned Ambuja Cements to expand production capacity by 14 mn tonnes

Ambuja Cements
2 min read

Noise reports Rs 2,000 crore revenue in FY23 with 100% growth YoY

Noise Buds VS404
2 min read

Covid's seasonal behaviour depends on genetics, global change: Research

Image
2 min read

US govt's $1 billion effort to recruit next generation of doctors at risk

Lack of preparation to equip their staff to handle Covid-19 patients, is forcing hospitals to shut down
5 min read

New Zealand govt to speed up 5G rollout to towns, rural black spot areas

telecom tariffs
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Govt to send notice to WhatsApp on spam calls: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Rajeev Chandrasekhar
4 min read
Premium

Tax tussle: Govt not in favour of banning foreign gaming platforms

Online gaming
4 min read

DMRC to ramp up measures to keep a check on obscene behaviour in metro

A passenger wearing a face mask travels in a metro train on Blue line. Photo: PTI
2 min read

'Illegal' promotion of 68 Gujarat lower judicial officers stayed by SC

'Illegal' promotion of 68 Gujarat lower judicial officers stayed by SC
2 min read

Digital education helps students, teachers to learn modern skills: Experts

Ed-tech
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon