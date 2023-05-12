CBSE Class 10th Result declared; here's how to check marks online



This year's CBSE Class 10 board exam 2023 was held between February 15 and March 21. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday announced the results for Class 10, shortly after releasing the intermediate results. A direct link has been posted on the CBSE websites-- cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov. When students click on these links, they will be taken to a page where they must submit some details in order to get the results.



Like Class 12, CBSE will not make the Class 10 merit list public. However, it will provide merit certificates to the 0.1 per cent of students who have scored the highest marks in the subjects. According to the CBSE website, the pass percentage this year is 93.12 per cent, which is higher than the pass percentage of 91.10 per cent in the pre-Covid period in 2019.

How to check CBSE Class 10 Results 2023

Step 1: Visit cbseresults.nic.in.

Step 3: Look for the CBSE Class 10 Result link and click on it. Step 2: Search and click on the link provided for CBSE Board Result 2023.

Step 5: The CBSE Class 10 Result will show up on the screen. Step 4: Enter your roll number or registration number in the space provided. Then click on submit.