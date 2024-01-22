Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

CCL mulls JV with Jharkhand for expansion of Tenughat Thermal Power Station

The total installed capacity of the thermal station is 420 MW having two units of 210 MW capacity each

Coking Coal

Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 22 2024 | 9:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

State-owned CIL's arm Central Coalfields Ltd is mulling a joint venture with the Jharkhand government for the second phase of expansion of Tenughat Thermal Power Station in the state.

The total installed capacity of the thermal station is 420 MW having two units of 210 MW capacity each.
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The first unit of 210 MW was put under commercial operation in September 1996 and second unit in September 1997.
 
Tenughat Vidyut Nigam Limited (TVNL) intends to set up 2X660 MW coal fired supercritical units of extension project (Stage II) at the Tenughat Thermal Power Station (TTPS) located at Lalpania in Bokaro district of Jharkhand.
 
According to an official source, "Coal India Ltd (CIL) subsidiary Central Coalfields Ltd (CCL) wants to enter into a JV with this power plant. They are going for expansion.
 
"CCL wants be a JV partner with state government so that they will provide for land and everything and CCL will provide coal supply." The source said that the proposal came up for discussion between the officials of CCL and the government of Jharkhand last week.
 
Two panels would be constituted, which will work out the modalities, including percentage of partnership by both parties in the JV, the source said.
 
Central Coalfields Limited is a mini-Ratna central public sector enterprise.
 
Formed on November 1, 1975, CCL (formerly National Coal Development Corporation Ltd) was one of the five subsidiaries of Coal India Ltd which was the first holding company for coal in the country (CIL now has 8 subsidiaries).
 
CCL produced 76.09 million tonnes of coal last fiscal. The production target for the company for the current fiscal is 84 million tonnes.

Also Read

Coal India's supply to thermal power plants rises 11% to 50.8 MT in October

ED continues to quiz Hemant Soren, Section 144 clamped near CM's residence

Coal India embarks on overseas acquisition of critical mineral assets

Jharkhand BJP chief booked for 'derogatory' remarks against CM Hemant Soren

BHEL to set up 2,400 MW thermal power plant at Odisha's Jharsuguda

Delhi winters: Metrological department issues yellow alert for dense fog

EC publishes Uttarakhand's final electoral roll with 8.24 mn voters

Act in accordance with law, not on oral instruction: SC to TN officials

Bihar adds 1.2 mn voters in electoral roll released by state election body

70% occupancy for Ram Mandir inauguration live broadcast: PVR Inox

Topics : Coal India coal industry Jharkhand Thermal Power

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 22 2024 | 9:13 PM IST

Explore News

Ayodhya Ram Mandir LIVE UpdatesPran Pratishtha at Ram MandirLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayAyodhya Ram Mandir WishesPran Pratishtha ScheduleAyodhya Donation Advantage.IND vs ENG TestsRam Temple inaugurationBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon