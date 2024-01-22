Bihar adds 1.2 mn voters in electoral roll released by state election body

The final electoral roll of Bihar published on Monday ahead of the Lok Sabha polls showed an increase of 120,9347 voters taking the total number of voters in the state to 76,433,329.



Bihar has 36,401,903 women voters, the state election department said.



The electoral roll also showed a significant increase of 779,360 number of young voters in the 18 to 19 years age group from 147,062 to 926,422.



According to a statement released by the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, there is a sharp decrease of 207,136 in the number of voters aged 80 years and above in the state. The number of voters aged 80 years and above in the state has come down from 16,57,552 to 14,50,416. Under house-to-house verification, 207,136 entries from the electoral roll were deleted, which included names of permanently shifted electors, dead electors and multiple entries, said an official of the CEO office.



Special focus was on the enrolment of young voters in the 18 to 19 years age group.



"Total 7,79,360 young voters were added to the electoral rolls of Bihar during the special summary revision", the official said. However, the number of voters in the third gender category has decreased from 2,306 to 2,290, the statement said.



Of the total 76,433,329, the number of male voters is 4,002,9136. The state has witnessed an increase of 5,78,766 male voters. There has been an improvement in the gender ratio from 907 to 909, it said.



