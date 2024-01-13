Sensex (    %)
                        
BHEL to set up 2,400 MW thermal power plant at Odisha's Jharsuguda

The contract scope to BHEL includes engineering, manufacturing, supply, erection and commissioning of equipment such as boilers, turbines and generators for the plant, the statement said

Bhel

Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 13 2024 | 8:43 PM IST

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) will set up a greenfield thermal power plant of 2,400 MW capacity in Odisha's Jharsuguda district, an official statement said on Saturday.
NLC India Limited, a Navaratna company under the Ministry of Coal, has awarded the EPC (engineering, procurement, and construction) contract to BHEL to set the 2,400 MW capacity (3x800 MW-stage I) after inviting competitive tenders, it said.
The contract scope to BHEL includes engineering, manufacturing, supply, erection and commissioning of equipment such as boilers, turbines and generators for the plant, the statement said.
For the thermal project, coal linkage is available from Talabira II and III mines of NLCIL.
The water required for the project will be sourced from Hirakud reservoir, it said.
The first unit of the project is scheduled for commissioning in the financial year 2028-29.

First Published: Jan 13 2024 | 8:43 PM IST

