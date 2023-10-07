close
Central team to visit flood-hit Sikkim from Sunday to assess damage: Govt

Mishra, the union minister of state for home affairs, arrived here on Saturday for a three-day visit to the Himalayan state

flash flood, sikkim floods

Representative image

Press Trust of India Gangtok
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 7 2023 | 7:48 PM IST
An inter-ministerial central team will visit flood-hit Sikkim from Sunday to assess the damage due to the natural calamity, Union Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra said.
Mishra, the union minister of state for home affairs, arrived here on Saturday for a three-day visit to the Himalayan state.
He said the Centre has been monitoring the flood situation in Sikkim and assured the state administration of all necessary support and assistance.
Mishra held a meeting with Chief Secretary V B Pathak and senior officials of the state government, army and other organisations.
"The Centre is closely monitoring the situation in Sikkim and all the necessary support and assistance for the state is underway," Mishra said.
Officials of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Border Roads Organisation (BRO), National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDC) and NHPC Ltd were also present at the meeting.

Mishra also said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are in constant touch with Chief Minster Prem Singh Tamang for rescue and relief work being carried out by the army and the state administrations.
An inter-ministerial team, comprising senior officers of five central ministries, namely agriculture, road transport & highways, water resources, energy and finance, will visit from Sunday to assess the damage caused by the flash flood, he said.
"The team will visit Sikkim from tomorrow to take stock of the ground situation, assess the extent of damage and provide assistance wherever necessary," he said.
The Centre has approved the release of Rs 44.8 crore as an advance amount from the central share of the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) to Sikkim to provide relief to flash floods-affected people.
Mishra said PM Modi stands in solidarity with the people of Sikkim and will leave no stone unturned to restore normalcy in the state.
He urged the state government officials to prepare short-term and long-term plans to effectively accomplish the task of rebuilding the damaged infrastructure in the shortest possible time.
The MoS also appealed to the people of the Himalayan state to take the situation as a challenge and overcome it with steadfast positivity so that life gets back to normal as soon as possible.
He lauded the tireless efforts of the chief minister to tide over the crisis.
The toll in the flash flood in Sikkim rose to 27 on Saturday even as search operations continued for 141 people who are still missing, an official report said.
The flood, which was triggered by a cloudburst in the early hours of Wednesday, affected over 25,000 people, damaged more than 1,200 houses and washed away 13 bridges in the state.
Mishra also appreciated the efforts of the Sikkim administration, army, BRO, ITBP and all agencies for working in tandem with the state government to carry out rescue, relief and restoration work.
The chief secretary apprised the union minister of the sequence of events that led to the disaster.
He also informed the union minister about the extensive damage to roads and other vital infrastructure like telecommunication, water and electricity.
Pathak also presented a comprehensive summary of the steps being taken by the state government in active coordination with the army, NDRF, BRO, ITBP and all other agencies.
Mishra called on Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya at Raj Bhavan and assured him of all possible support to the state from the central government to overcome the crisis.
Mishra is slated to meet the chief minister on Sunday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Sikkim flood Natural Disasters

First Published: Oct 7 2023 | 7:48 PM IST

