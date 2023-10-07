Centre discriminating against flood-hit people in north Bengal: CM Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Saturday alleged that the Centre is discriminating against the flood-affected people of north Bengal despite the "gravity" of the disaster in the area and the number of deaths being similar to that in neighbouring Sikkim.

She said that the Bengal government has and will continue to help Sikkim at this hour of need.

"Bengal is not a beggar", she said demanding "equality in treatment and non-discrimination in matters related to central help".

Banerjee mentioned that since the night of the flashflood, her government has sent assistance of Rs 25 crore to Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) in Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts and teams senior ministers and officials are still in the affected areas monitoring the situation in the flood-hit north Bengal districts.

"The disaster that struck our brothers and sisters in Sikkim has also struck my people in Darjeeling hills and Kalimpong also. The strategic chicken's neck area of West Bengal has been affected," she posted on X.

"Since the night of the flashflood, I am working 24X7 with my entire administration to save people from further distress and have rushed in all help, including Rs 25 crore assistance to GTA. Ministers and senior IAS officers have been sent and the teams are on the spot even now. We have helped and will help the Army authorities and the Sikkim government in every way and will work with the people of that state shoulder to shoulder," she added.

Also Read Sikkim flash flood: Death toll rises to 21, over 100 missing | Details here Bengal under TMC known for crimes, anti-national activities, says BJP BJP trying to replicate Manipur-like situation in Bengal: Mamata Banerjee I have very good working relationship with govt: Bengal Governor Bose Odisha train accident: Bengal CM Mamata meets injured patients in Cuttack I-T dept attaches assets worth Rs 50 cr in 'benami' case against SP leader Rs 6,907 cr due from GOI to West Bengal under MGNREGS: Amit Mitra Magicpin to invest up to Rs 100 cr on promotional offers during CWC 2023 Gopal Rai launches anti-dust campaign in Delhi to combat air pollution Indian Embassy in Israel issues advisory, urges Indians to remain vigilant

"But I am stunned by the Centre's discrimination against the affected people of Darjeeling and Kalimpong in north Bengal, despite the gravity of the disaster and a number of deaths there too. We are not beggars and we are certainly for Sikkim. But we want equality of treatment and non-discrimination in matters relating to central help in disaster management," Banerjee posted.