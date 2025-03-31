Monday, March 31, 2025 | 10:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Centre, Andhra framing joint action plan to strengthen Vizag Steel Plant

Centre, Andhra framing joint action plan to strengthen Vizag Steel Plant

A delegation from the Union Ministry of Steel held discussions with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at his residence in Undavalli, Guntur district, on Monday

Vizag Steel Plant

The discussions primarily focused on the developments following the NDA government's approval of a financial package for the Vizag Steel Plant and the necessary measures to be taken.

Press Trust of India Amaravati
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2025 | 10:06 PM IST

The central and state governments are formulating a comprehensive action plan to strengthen the Vizag Steel Plant (VPS).

A delegation from the Union Ministry of Steel held discussions with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at his residence in Undavalli, Guntur district, on Monday, said an official release.

"The discussions primarily focused on the developments following the NDA government's approval of a financial package for the Vizag Steel Plant and the necessary measures to be taken," the release added.

Union Minister of State for Steel B Srinivasa Varma, who participated in the meeting, expressed gratitude to the chief minister for the state government's initiative in providing security to the plant through the Special Protection Force (SPF).

 

Further, Naidu discussed key aspects with the delegation, including the regular review of the steel plant's progress and the reopening of the third blast furnace in addition to the two currently in operation.

He emphasised the emotional and economic significance of the Vizag Steel Plant, or Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd (RINL), to the state and the need to safeguard its future, according to the release.

He stressed that both the central and state governments must work in coordination to restore the steel plant to its former glory, assuring that the state government would continue providing the necessary support.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : N Chandrababu Naidu Andhra Pradesh Andhra Pradesh government Steel Industry Vizag Steel

First Published: Mar 31 2025 | 10:05 PM IST

