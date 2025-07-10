Thursday, July 10, 2025 | 11:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Centre seeks to relax eco-zone norms as states flag development hurdles

Centre seeks to relax eco-zone norms as states flag development hurdles

The wildlife board may revise eco-sensitive zone rules to allow site-specific plans, after states said rigid norms were hurting local development and delaying new protected area proposals

Adani Ports, APSEZ

Following the meeting, the committee instructed the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change to draft a detailed note, to be reviewed by the ESZ and wildlife divisions. | File Image

Manikant Mishra New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 11:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The standing committee of the National Board for Wildlife (SC-NBWL) has proposed revising guidelines for eco-sensitive zones (ESZs) around protected areas. The aim is to adopt a more “flexible” and “site-specific” model that balances conservation needs with local socio-economic realities, news agency PTI reported on July 11.
 
ESZs serve as protective buffers around forests, national parks and wildlife sanctuaries, restricting activities such as mining, construction and industrial operations. Regulated farming, eco-tourism and renewable energy use are typically allowed.
 
The SC-NBWL has recommended a comprehensive review of current ESZ guidelines, with consultations planned involving state governments, environmental experts and various ministries. A formal inter-ministerial discussion is also expected before finalising any changes.
   
“Strict protection must be ensured for core areas, especially those that are the origin points of tributaries and critical water resources,” Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav is quoted as saying at a SC-NBWL meeting on June 26. “However, extending a blanket 10-kilometre ESZ to all protected areas, irrespective of local ecological and geographical conditions, would not serve the intended purpose,” he said.
 
He pointed to locations such as Asola, Sukhna, Hastinapur sanctuaries, and Sanjay Gandhi National Park, where uniform rules have led to “significant challenges”.

Also Read

manufacturing

Govt mulls tweaking duty norms for sale of SEZ products to domestic market

PremiumGST

How ICEGATE is making the functioning of EOUs and SEZs difficult

it sector training it industry

Budget 2025: Tech industry pushes for deep-tech fund, safe harbour tweaks

Marco Rubio

Marco Rubio to meet Russia's Lavrov in Malaysia amid Ukraine tensions

Telangana financial budget

Telangana to amend law to provide 42% quota for BCs in local body polls

 
“In states like Himachal Pradesh, where approximately 65 per cent of the land is already under forest or protected status, a rigid imposition of ESZ norms could hinder local development, without proportional ecological gains,” Yadav added. He called for ESZ rules that reflect regional conditions.
 
Following the meeting, the committee instructed the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change to draft a detailed note, to be reviewed by the ESZ and wildlife divisions. Final recommendations will be submitted to the committee.
 
NBWL member H S Singh, who initiated the agenda item, said that states often interpret ESZ guidelines as fixed mandates. Referring to Gujarat’s zonal master plan (ZMP), he said: “I recommended prohibition of sand mining up to three kilometres around a national park and regulation beyond that. However, the notification mentioned complete prohibition of mining activities within a notified ESZ.” He called for a revision of ESZ proposal guidelines.
 
States raise objections 
Officials and members from various states also raised concerns over the unintended effects of blanket ESZ provisions.
 
The Chief Wildlife Warden (CWLW) of Himachal Pradesh said while ZMPs are being prepared for many sanctuaries, restrictions on industries and commercial activities are causing hardships to locals. He pointed out that unlike protected areas, ESZs offer no compensation for lost rights. “As we move forward with the preparation of ZMPs, these issues are expected to become more pronounced,” he said.
 
The CWLW of Karnataka objected to the automatic imposition of a default 10-kilometre ESZ after declaring a new sanctuary. He proposed a two-year transition period during which existing activities could continue, giving time for relocation or phasing out prohibited operations. He also recommended stakeholder consultations before final notifications are issued.
 
The CWLW of Tamil Nadu said the default ESZ rule discourages the creation of new protected areas. “Many such proposed notifications are being deferred or scaled down due to anticipated issues arising from ESZ restrictions. A more flexible and site-specific ESZ framework is essential to encourage conservation, without creating unintended hardships,” he said.
 
NBWL member R Sukumar added that imposing a 10-kilometre ESZ around a one-square-kilometre bird sanctuary “is meaningless”.
 
The Director of the Wildlife Institute of India noted that current ESZ rules mainly apply to terrestrial ecosystems and are often unsuitable for marine environments.
 
The CWLW of Kerala said a proposal to declare 150 sq. km of land near Silent Valley National Park as sanctuary was rejected by the State Board for Wildlife, fearing automatic enforcement of default ESZ norms.
 

More From This Section

Deepinder Goyal, Zomato CEO

Zomato founder buys apartment for ₹52.3 cr in DLF Camellias in Gurugram

Mortal, GamerFleet, LolzZz, and Dobby — India's largest gaming influencers challenged gamers to reach 125 finishes in 125 minutes while playing on Rooter, a gaming platform early this year. The three-hour event was live-streamed from Hero's Centre fo

Influencer content grabs 2x higher attention than avg digital ads: Kantar

Crisil

Private sector debt recast firms' AUM may further shrink, says CRISIL

AI in retail, retail AI transformation, AI-powered ecommerce, Flipkart AI tools, L'Oréal Nvidia partnership, LVMH AI strategy, AI in Indian retail, generative AI in retail, AI product recommendations, AI in physical stores, AI for customer experience

Google adds shoppable ads on CTV, mastheads on mobile for YouTube in India

Eutelsat

UK to invest 163 million euros in Eutelsat, Bharti Space ups stake

Topics : SEZs SEZ reform policy SEZ central government

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 11:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayTravel Food Services IPO AllotmentComet BrowserNifty OutlookENG vs IND 3rd Test LIVEUAE Golden VisaGlen Industries IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon